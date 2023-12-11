Who is Millicent Omanga? Biography, Education And Political Journey

Millicent Omanga, the charismatic UDA (United Democratic Alliance) nominated Interior CAS, has become a prominent figure, capturing the public’s attention with her curvaceous physique and vibrant social media presence. Known for her open defiance of ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta, Omanga’s support for Deputy President William Ruto has made her a polarizing figure, with both admirers and critics. This time she appeared among the top searched people in the country.

Who is Millicent Omanga?

Omanga’s life story is a compelling journey from affluence to adversity and back to prosperity. Born on May 30, 1982, in Kisii, Kenya, she is the firstborn in a family of seven. Her father, a mechanic with the Postal Corporation of Kenya, provided a comfortable life until his tragic demise in a car accident in 1999.

Despite leaving behind a substantial property in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, Omanga’s family faced challenges after her father’s death. The family’s decision to bury him in his Kisii village strained their resources, leaving Omanga’s mother to fend for the seven children. Through resilience, she sold stones, farmed, and managed to support the family.

Millicent Omanga Education

Millicent Omanga’s educational journey led her to Mumbi Girls High School, where she completed her KCSE in 1999. Financial constraints did not deter her, as a well-wisher sponsored her to join Medical Training College (MTC). Later, she pursued Journalism at the University of Nairobi, showcasing her determination to overcome obstacles.

Married to Dr. Francis Nyamiobo, a medical doctor, Omanga has been vocal about her husband’s unwavering support throughout their ten-year marriage. Her foray into politics, credited to Deputy President William Ruto, saw her appointed as a director of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) and subsequently nominated as a Jubilee senator.

Millicent Omanga Political Career

Omanga’s political rise is intertwined with her alignment with Deputy President William Ruto. Initially aspiring to be Nairobi Women Rep, her dreams faced setbacks until Ruto intervened, nominating her as a director in KenGen. Her admiration for Ruto’s commitment to empowering young people and women remains evident.

Despite her loyalty to Ruto, Omanga found herself in the midst of controversy after skipping a Jubilee Senate Parliamentary Group meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta. This led to speculations about her potential expulsion from the Jubilee Party, and her role in supporting the removal of Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki added another layer to the unfolding political drama.

In response to the looming expulsion, Omanga asserted that she was not invited to the State House meeting and defended her absence, emphasizing that she had not received official communication. Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju maintained that the senators, including Omanga, were duly informed and would face expulsion for their actions.

Millicent Omanga’s political journey continues to be a captivating narrative, marked by resilience, controversy, and a steadfast commitment to her political principles. As she navigates the intricate world of Kenyan politics, her presence remains significant, sparking discussions and debates across various platforms.