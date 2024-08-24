Who is Pavel Durov, the founder and owner of Telegram?

Pavel Durov, the founder and owner of Telegram, is a prominent figure in the tech industry. As of August 24, 2024, his net worth is estimated at $15.5 billion, placing him among the world’s wealthiest individuals, ranked #120.

Durov’s rise to prominence began with the creation of VKontakte (VK), Russia’s largest social network, which he co-founded with his brother Nikolai in 2006. VK rapidly became a leading platform in Russia, comparable to Facebook. However, Durov’s time at VK was fraught with conflicts with Russian authorities over data privacy and content control issues. In 2014, under increasing pressure, he was forced to sell his stake in the company and leave.

In 2013, Durov launched Telegram, a cloud-based messaging app known for its strong emphasis on privacy and security. With over 700 million monthly active users, Telegram has become a major player in the messaging app market, competing with platforms like WhatsApp. The app has gained significant importance in various global conflicts, including the ongoing Ukraine war, where it has been both a vital source of information and, at times, disinformation.

In 2017, Durov relocated to Dubai to escape Russian authorities’ pressures and continue his work with Telegram. He obtained French citizenship in 2021, which has since played a key role in his legal status.

On August 24, 2024, Durov was arrested in Paris as he disembarked from his private jet at Le Bourget Airport. The arrest was made based on a search warrant related to allegations of money laundering, illegal drug trafficking, and the distribution of content linked to child abuse on Telegram. This arrest has raised serious concerns about his future and the potential impact on his company.

Despite these challenges, Durov remains a central figure in the technology sector, renowned for his dedication to digital privacy and innovation. He is also a father of five, balancing his high-profile career with family life. His recent legal troubles underscore the complexities of navigating global business and personal security in the digital age.