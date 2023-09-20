Why Actress Bijou Phillips Filed For Divorce From Danny Masterson

Actress Bijou Phillips has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Danny Masterson, less than two weeks after the former “That ’70s Show” star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape.

According to documents seen by US media, Ms. Phillips, 43, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending their 12-year marriage.

The divorce petition, filed on Monday in Santa Barbara Superior Court, also requests full legal and physical custody of their child, spousal support, and the division of assets as separate property.

Attorneys for both Ms. Phillips and Masterson have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Peter Lauzon, Ms. Phillips’ lawyer, confirmed the divorce filing in a statement to US media, emphasizing that her priority remains with their child.

He also mentioned that Masterson had been supportive during Phillips’ most challenging times and is a “wonderful father.” He concluded by requesting respect for the family’s privacy during these difficult times.

Bijou Phillips, a former teenage model and singer turned actress, had supported her husband throughout his lengthy trials on three rape counts dating back to 2003.

Last year, jurors deadlocked on each count, leading to a mistrial. However, another jury in May convicted Masterson on two of the three counts. Two women had testified that he had put drugs in their drinks and violently assaulted them.

In a letter to the judge before Masterson’s September 7 sentencing, Ms. Phillips described him as a “life-saving partner” and expressed heartbreak over his absence from their family.

Following Masterson’s sentencing, Ms. Phillips was seen weeping in court, and her husband blew a kiss in her direction as he was led away.

This divorce adds to the ongoing fallout from Masterson’s conviction. His former co-stars, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, were compelled to apologize after receiving backlash for writing pre-sentencing letters to the judge in support of leniency.

Additionally, Ashton Kutcher has stepped down from Thorn, a charity he founded to combat child sexual abuse.

