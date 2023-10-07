New cast iron pans are a beloved kitchen tool known for their durability and versatility. However, if you’ve ever purchased a new cast iron pan, you might have noticed that the cooking surface can be surprisingly rough. This article delves into why are new cast iron pans rough? how to smooth and season your cast iron pan for optimal cooking performance.

Casting Process

Cast iron pans are made by pouring molten iron into molds. This process can leave a textured surface on the pan’s cooking area.

Sand Casting

Many cast iron pans are created using a sand casting method. This technique involves pressing sand into the mold to create the pan’s shape. The sand texture transfers to the cooking surface.

Factory Preseasoning

To prevent rust during storage and shipping, manufacturers preseason cast iron pans with a layer of oil. This initial seasoning can sometimes feel gritty.

Milling Marks

After casting, pans may undergo milling to create a smoother surface. However, some roughness might remain, especially in mass-produced pans.

Quality of the Pan

The quality and price of cast iron pans can vary. Higher-end pans are often smoother due to more meticulous manufacturing processes.

DIY Smoothing and Seasoning

To improve the cooking surface of a new cast iron pan, follow these steps: Wash the pan with warm, soapy water to remove any factory residues. Use steel wool or a scrubbing pad to gently scrub the surface and remove roughness. Rinse and thoroughly dry the pan. Apply a thin layer of vegetable oil or flaxseed oil to the cooking surface and wipe off any excess. Place the pan in an oven at around 450°F (232°C) and bake for an hour. This process, called seasoning, creates a non-stick, smooth layer on the pan. Repeat the seasoning process a few times for the best results.



Cooking and Maintenance

Regular use and proper maintenance of your cast iron pan can also help smooth the cooking surface over time.

The roughness of new cast iron pans is a result of the casting and manufacturing processes, but it can be improved with a bit of DIY effort. With proper seasoning and maintenance, your cast iron pan will become smoother and more non-stick as you continue to use it, making it a valuable addition to your kitchen for years to come.

