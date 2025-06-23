Why EALS Has Shifted Annual Conference Venue From Zanzibar To Addis Ababa

The East Africa Law Society (EALS) has announced a change of venue for its 30th Annual Conference and General Meeting, citing the upcoming general elections in Tanzania as the reason.

EALS President Ramadhan Abubakar confirmed that the event, which was initially scheduled to take place in Zanzibar, will now be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“While Zanzibar had initially been selected as the host, recent developments – including the upcoming general elections in the United Republic of Tanzania scheduled around the same period – have necessitated a reconsideration,” Abubakar said in a statement.

He explained that the EALS Governing Council, during a meeting held on June 16, 2025, decided to relocate the event to ensure a smooth and memorable experience for participants.

The EALS Annual Conference and General Meeting is the largest regional gathering of legal professionals, bringing together over 800 lawyers, judges, academics, regulators, corporate counsels, and policy makers from across the East African Community. The society boasts more than 45,000 members from the region.