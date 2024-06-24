Why Kenya Kwanza Leaders Believe Anti-Finance Bill Protests Are Funded By NGOs

Kenya Kwanza leaders allege that recent protests against the Finance Bill 2024 are being funded by non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

According to UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, no Kenyan leaders are involved in the protests, but participants have been receiving medical care, legal representation, and food.

“You can see they have mobilized free medicine, lawyers, and food. Where is that money coming from? It’s coming from external NGOs from countries we’ve restricted imports from, and the amounts are significant,” Malala said.

“They are misusing our youth. When I return to Nairobi on Tuesday, we are going to pass the Finance Bill.”

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has called upon the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to investigate these claims as the anti-Finance Bill protests escalate.

Speaking at a church service on Sunday, Cherargei argued that NGOs were funding the protests led by young people.

He urged the NIS to shut down the funding channels these NGOs are using to destabilize the government.

“We have discovered that some NGOs are sending money to the young generation to conduct the protests. I want the NIS to close down these channels that the NGOs want to use to destabilize the government,” Cherargei stated.

The senator emphasized the government’s commitment to engaging young Kenyans in drafting a way forward on the bill.

He assured that all ideas benefiting Kenyans would be considered.

Government supporters have recently questioned the funding behind the ongoing protests, which have disrupted daily activities and resulted in injuries and loss of life.

On Saturday, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura claimed that foreign entities were funding the protests in response to President William Ruto’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

He suggested that these international players were financing the protests as revenge for the president’s efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar for international trade.

“Our president has spoken on many issues internationally. He has rallied Africa together on climate change and other matters, and maybe some people are not happy,” Mwaura added.

The demonstrations are expected to intensify this week as MPs vote on the bill tomorrow.