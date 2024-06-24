fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Why Kenya Kwanza Leaders Believe Anti-Finance Bill Protests Are Funded By NGOs

    Andrew WalyaulaBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Why Kenya Kwanza Leaders Believe Anti-Finance Bill Protests Are Funded By NGOs

    Kenya Kwanza leaders allege that recent protests against the Finance Bill 2024 are being funded by non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

    According to UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, no Kenyan leaders are involved in the protests, but participants have been receiving medical care, legal representation, and food.

    “You can see they have mobilized free medicine, lawyers, and food. Where is that money coming from? It’s coming from external NGOs from countries we’ve restricted imports from, and the amounts are significant,” Malala said.

    “They are misusing our youth. When I return to Nairobi on Tuesday, we are going to pass the Finance Bill.”

    Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has called upon the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to investigate these claims as the anti-Finance Bill protests escalate.

    Speaking at a church service on Sunday, Cherargei argued that NGOs were funding the protests led by young people.

    He urged the NIS to shut down the funding channels these NGOs are using to destabilize the government.

    “We have discovered that some NGOs are sending money to the young generation to conduct the protests. I want the NIS to close down these channels that the NGOs want to use to destabilize the government,” Cherargei stated.

    The senator emphasized the government’s commitment to engaging young Kenyans in drafting a way forward on the bill.

    He assured that all ideas benefiting Kenyans would be considered.

    Government supporters have recently questioned the funding behind the ongoing protests, which have disrupted daily activities and resulted in injuries and loss of life.

    On Saturday, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura claimed that foreign entities were funding the protests in response to President William Ruto’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

    He suggested that these international players were financing the protests as revenge for the president’s efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar for international trade.

    “Our president has spoken on many issues internationally. He has rallied Africa together on climate change and other matters, and maybe some people are not happy,” Mwaura added.

    The demonstrations are expected to intensify this week as MPs vote on the bill tomorrow.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    IPOA Appeals For Information To Trace Rex Maasai’s Killer

    Why Kenya Kwanza Leaders Believe Anti-Finance Bill Protests Are Funded By NGOs

     
    South Africa’s Malema Supports Kenyan Protests, Criticizes IMF and World Bank

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X