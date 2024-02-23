Why Maasai Mara University Was Closed Indefinitely

The Maasai Mara University in Narok was Thursday February 22 closed indefinitely following a day-long riots by the students.

This is after the students went on strike over what they termed as interference from the institution administration on their elections.

They claimed the management had been interfering with the elections of the students’ union with an aim of installing leaders they feel are friendly to them.

The students said they were unhappy after learning the institution’s Election Appeals Committee had postponed the fifth union elections until further notice.

And after learning of the postponement of the polls, the students went on riot.

Witnesses said they tried to block roads near the institution forcing anti riot police to deploy tear gas canisters.

This prompted running battles for a short while before the institution senate was called to deliberate on the way forward.

A memo was later issued by the deputy vice chancellor Prof Bulitia Godrick ordered the students to vacate the institution immediately.

Police were deployed to ensure compliance, which caught many unaware.

“This is to notify all students that due to the ongoing student unrest, the Senate, in a Special Meeting held today, Thursday, 22d February 2024, resolved to close the University indefinitely.”

“All students are, therefore, instructed to vacate the university premises with immediate effect,” read the memo.