Why MPs Are Backing A New Law To Recognize, Fund Informal Settlement Schools

Members of Parliament on the Education Committee have pledged their support for the Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to formally recognise and support schools operating in informal settlements under the Alternative Provision of Basic Education and Training (APBET) program.

The lawmakers—led by Clive Gesiaro, Phyllis Bartoo, Mary Emaase, and Kibra MP Peter Orero—toured several APBET schools in Kibra Constituency as part of ongoing public participation efforts. Schools visited included Ushirika Children’s Center, Mission Outreach Center, Chema Vision Children Center, and Stara Rescue Center Academy.

The Bill, sponsored by MP Antony Oluoch, proposes changes to the Basic Education Act to align it with existing APBET policy and regulations. If passed, it will ensure that APBET schools are legally recognised, registered, mapped, and receive government support such as capitation, learning materials, and infrastructure funding—just like public schools.

MP Mary Emaase said the committee is committed to fast-tracking the Bill:

“Once passed, APBET schools will finally qualify for textbooks, funding, and school feeding programmes.”

Kibra MP Peter Orero emphasised the vital role these schools play in slums and informal settlements:

“APBET schools serve areas where public schools are either full or don’t exist. They deserve full recognition and support.”

MP Clive Gesiaro added:

“We don’t have a public child or a private child—we have a Kenyan child. This law will help us deliver equity in education.”

Educators and parents spoke emotionally about the harsh conditions they work under.

Mr. Daniel Ochieng, who chairs Kibra’s APBET Union, explained:

“Our students are from poor families. We lack textbooks and learning materials. Getting registered is almost impossible because the law requires land for playgrounds—which we don’t have in informal settlements.”

Teachers at Chema Vision Children Center said they’ve worked for decades without being officially recognised by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), despite having TSC numbers.

“Many of our teachers are close to retirement without ever being employed by TSC. They’ve given everything to these children,” said a senior teacher.

Parents echoed the need for urgent support.

“Our children lack school supplies and often go hungry. We need help with feeding programmes and learning materials,” said a parent representative.

The Education Committee plans to visit more APBET schools in Mathare Constituency before presenting a final report to Parliament for the Bill’s second reading.

If passed, the Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will mark a major milestone in making education more inclusive, especially for children in underserved areas.

“Resources should follow the learner—not the building,” MP Gesiaro said.