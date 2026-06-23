Why Nairobi’s Slums Will Vote Sakaja Back: The Dishi na County Factor

When Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja launched the Dishi na County school feeding program in 2023, few could have predicted just how transformative it would become—not only for the city’s schoolchildren but also for his political future. Three years later, the numbers, polling data, and political dynamics paint a clear picture: this single initiative may be the decisive factor that secures Sakaja a second term. But Dishi na County is only one pillar of a broader strategy that is transforming Nairobi’s informal settlements—and turning slum households into a formidable voting bloc.

Dishi na County is not a program for the elite—it is a lifeline for families in Nairobi’s informal settlements. Before Sakaja took office, one in every four learners in Nairobi missed school due to a lack of food. Today, the initiative feeds 316,000 learners daily across more than 230 public primary schools, with a significant concentration in low-income areas.

For parents in slums, the impact is immediate and tangible. “When children know they will eat at school, they wake up early and are eager to attend classes,” said a parent from Eastlands. “Absenteeism has dropped, and discipline has improved.” Teachers and parents alike have reported reduced financial pressure on low-income households. By easing the burden of providing daily meals, parents are better able to keep their children in school.

This direct household impact translates into direct votes. Every parent whose child is fed, every family whose budget is relieved, has a personal stake in keeping the program alive. These are not abstract policy achievements—they are meals on plates, children in classrooms, and money saved in household budgets.

Perhaps the most powerful motivator for re-electing Sakaja is the fear of loss. Parents and guardians who have seen their children’s attendance and health improve under Dishi na County know that a change in leadership could mean the end of the program.

Sakaja has already moved to lock the program in permanently. In February 2026, his County Cabinet unanimously approved the Nairobi City County School Feeding Policy, giving long-term legal and financial backing to the initiative. The policy shifts the program from a temporary initiative to a permanent, law-anchored system designed to guarantee every child access to nutritious meals while in school. Cabinet resolutions include drafting a School Feeding Bill to provide statutory backing and ring-fencing funds in the budget.

“A hungry child cannot learn,” Sakaja said. “By securing school meals in law, we are securing the future workforce and leadership of this city.” Yet despite this institutionalisation, the program’s future remains tied to the governor who championed it. Voters who have come to rely on it will think twice before voting for a candidate who might dismantle it.

Sakaja has made infrastructure in informal settlements a cornerstone of his administration. Under the Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project II (KISIP II), slums like Kahawa Soweto and Kayole Soweto are undergoing significant changes, including public toilets, cyber hubs, community kitchens, lactation rooms, children’s playgrounds, and water purification stations. In Kayole Soweto, residents have seen the opening of a social hall, a water purification station, washrooms, a study area, and a computer lab. The project has received Sh366 million for roads, drainage, and tenure security.

In August 2024, Sakaja presided over the groundbreaking of KISIP II targeting four major slums: Kayole Soweto, Kambi Moto, Embakasi Village, and Kahawa Soweto. The project will redevelop about 5 kilometres of roads, install 232 street lighting poles, and upgrade stormwater drainage, water supply, and sewerage services. Over 400,000 city residents are expected to benefit.

Sakaja’s joint road regeneration program with the national government has spread projects to all 85 wards in Nairobi. Completed works include Muthangari Gardens Road in Kilimani, AIPCA Road in Kasarani, Mathioya Road in Hamza, Jua Kali Road in Embakasi, and 8th Street and 2nd Avenue in Airbase Ward. In June 2026, Sakaja completed the long-awaited recarpeting of Othaya-Githembe Road in Kariobangi North Ward—a road that had remained incomplete since 2021. In Viwandani Ward, Uchumi Road and the access road linking Lunga Lunga Centre to Donholm Village are being upgraded. “Roads that had stalled for years are now being completed, improving mobility, boosting businesses, and enhancing the quality of life for our people,” Sakaja said.

The broader Sh80 billion Ruto-Sakaja cooperation agreement signed in February 2026 allocates Sh8.7 billion for roads, bridges and drainage, including Sh2 billion to complete Phase One of KURA roads and Sh1.7 billion for a 59-kilometre Phase Two road package. A Sh5 billion ward-level mobility and safety programme is also being implemented. An additional Sh1.5 billion will go toward transformers and last-mile electricity connections in informal settlements, while Sh3.3 billion will support the upgrading of nine major informal settlements, including lighting around footpaths, markets, schools, and health facilities.

Sakaja has also invested heavily in healthcare infrastructure in informal settlements. In June 2026, Sakaja launched a fully operational 36-bed maternity wing at Pumwani Majengo Health Centre, bringing essential maternity care closer to residents of Majengo, Gikomba and surrounding areas. The facility is accredited by the Social Health Authority (SHA) and has already admitted its first mothers and newborns. “This opening comes as Nairobi County continues to invest heavily in strengthening primary healthcare facilities and bringing essential medical services closer to residents,” Sakaja said.

Besides maternity care, the health centre offers outpatient consultations, laboratory services, pharmacy services, tuberculosis screening and treatment, HIV/AIDS comprehensive care, and maternal and child health programs. The launch builds on Nairobi’s growing reputation in maternal healthcare, following the recent recognition of Pumwani Maternity Hospital for reducing maternal deaths by over 75 percent compared to historical averages.

The Sh80 billion cooperation deal further allocates Sh9 billion for two parallel 27-kilometer trunk sewer lines along the Nairobi River corridor, Sh6 billion for a new treatment plant, and Sh3 billion for last-mile sewer connections—investments that will directly benefit informal settlements that have long lacked proper sanitation.

One of Sakaja’s most politically sensitive—and strategically smart—moves has been his handling of Nairobi’s hawkers. Unlike previous administrations that relied on violent evictions and teargas, Sakaja has adopted a balanced, people-centred approach that recognises their right to earn a living while insisting they must respect designated spaces and times.

In January 2025, Sakaja issued a directive banning hawkers from main CBD streets like Moi Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue, and River Road, confining them to backstreets from 4 pm to 10 pm. “No hawking will be allowed on the main streets and roads,” the notice read. But rather than using force, Sakaja pushed for educating citizens and mediating disputes at City Hall. The result: low instances of chaos involving hawkers and county askaris.

Sakaja has also pledged to build modern markets to formalise informal trade rather than criminalising it. By striking this neutral stance, he avoids alienating either hawkers or formal businesses—a delicate balance that positions him as a leader who understands the livelihoods of Nairobi’s working poor.

The Nairobi gubernatorial race is notoriously expensive. Former Governor Evans Kidero previously stated that he spent over KSh 400 million on his campaigns. In such a high-stakes, high-cost environment, being the sitting governor provides Sakaja with a formidable financial advantage.

As the incumbent, Sakaja has access to county resources, visibility, and the machinery of government that his challengers lack. He can showcase his achievements daily through official channels, attend events across the city, and maintain a constant public presence—all while rivals struggle to fund their campaigns.

Political observers note that the financial muscle of a sitting governor in Nairobi cannot be underestimated. With the race expected to be one of the fiercest in 2027, Sakaja’s ability to mobilise resources gives him a significant edge over opponents who must raise funds from scratch.

Sakaja’s access to grassroots structures is another critical advantage. He already has relationships with ward-level leaders, community elders, and local influencers who can mobilise voters on his behalf. Unlike challengers who must build networks from the ground up, Sakaja has spent three years cultivating these relationships through county government operations.

His Green Army initiative—which has employed over 4,000 youths in permanent and pensionable positions, the largest such recruitment since 1987—has created a visible, motivated youth base across the city’s estates. In August 2025, Sakaja confirmed over 3,500 Green Army environmental workers to permanent and pensionable positions. The Green Army workers are deployed in every corner of Nairobi, cleaning streets, unclogging waterways, and maintaining public spaces. These are not just employees; they are foot soldiers who will campaign for the governor who gave them jobs. According to the Darubini Poll, more than 6,000 youths have reportedly been engaged across environment and inspectorate departments.

Sakaja’s political journey makes him a uniquely positioned candidate. He has worked across Kenya’s political divide:

With Uhuru Kenyatta: In 2013 and 2017, Sakaja was with the Jubilee Party, supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

With William Ruto: In 2022, he joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance and supported President William Ruto. In February 2026, he signed the Sh80 billion cooperation agreement with President Ruto at State House—the first governor to sign such an agreement as stipulated in the Urban Areas and Cities Act.

With Raila Odinga: Despite past opposition, Raila Odinga endorsed Sakaja’s leadership. Previous reports indicated that Raila and Ruto even closed ranks to shield Sakaja from political threats.

This neutral, bridge-building profile makes Sakaja acceptable to voters across the political spectrum. In a city as politically diverse as Nairobi, being able to claim support from all three major political figures is a rare and valuable asset.

Sakaja brings extensive political experience to the race. He served as Nairobi Senator before becoming Governor, giving him deep knowledge of both the county and national political landscape. His rivals—James Gakuya (Embakasi North MP) and Babu Owino (Embakasi East MP)—are relatively newer to the political scene.

The Darubini Poll of May 2026 placed Sakaja at 48 percent support, ahead of Gakuya at 28 percent and Babu Owino at 17 percent. Research expert Dunya Barbara attributed Sakaja’s popularity directly to programs like Dishi na County, CBD refurbishment, and youth empowerment projects. The survey found that Sakaja enjoys strong support from the slums “largely because of major projects like Dishi na County.”

The Nairobi gubernatorial race is becoming increasingly crowded, with multiple candidates splitting the opposition vote. A crowded field is advantageous to Sakaja. In a multi-candidate race, the incumbent’s base remains solid while challengers cannibalize each other’s votes. Sakaja has the support of key political figures across the spectrum, making him the consensus candidate while his opponents fight for smaller slices of the electorate.

Dishi na County is not just a school feeding program—it is a political engine. It has fed over 316,000 children daily, served 50 million meals, doubled enrollment in many schools, and is now locked in by county policy. It has provided direct, visible relief to households in the slums—households that will turn out to vote for the governor who feeds their children.

Add to this Sakaja’s infrastructure revolution in slums—roads, drainage, street lighting, and community facilities under KISIP II; his healthcare investments including the new maternity wing at Pumwani Majengo; his balanced, neutral approach to hawkers; his financial muscle as the sitting governor; his grassroots network through the Green Army; his unique ability to work with Uhuru, Ruto, and Raila; his unmatched experience; and the advantage of a crowded race—and the evidence is overwhelming.

The May 2026 Darubini Poll showing Sakaja at 48 percent is not an anomaly—it is a reflection of a governor who has delivered where it matters most. For Nairobi’s slum voters—who have seen their streets paved, their children fed, their mothers delivered safely, and their livelihoods respected—the choice is clear: re-elect the governor who transformed their communities, or risk losing it all.