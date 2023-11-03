Why Selena Gomez Is Taking A Break On Instagram

Selena Gomez has revealed her intention to take a break from Instagram, with plans to delete her account, following backlash over her recent comments about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

On Thursday, Selena posted an Instagram story, which she later deleted, where she expressed her decision to step away from the social media platform, stating, “I’m done. I do not support any of what’s going on.”

This decision came in the wake of intense criticism directed at the pop star after she shared her thoughts on the Gaza war earlier in the week.

In her initial post, Selena had condemned acts of violence and torture, expressing her deep concern, and saying, “That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

However, her stance on the Israel-Palestine issue garnered a wave of negative responses on social media.

Many accused her of not taking sufficient action to help those in need, criticized her for playing the victim, and questioned the effectiveness of her platform.

Selena Gomez is not the only celebrity to face backlash for their views on the ongoing conflict.

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa lost her partnership with Playboy after expressing support for Hamas, while the entire Hadid family received death threats due to their comments.