Why Senators Oppose the Merger of Early Childhood and Primary Teacher Training

The Senate has raised serious concerns over a Ministry of Education proposal to merge Early Childhood teacher training with primary teacher education, warning that the move could disrupt Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) and undermine devolution.

The issue came up during a meeting at Bunge Tower, where the Senate Standing Committee on Education met with education professionals and the Council of Governors (CoG) to discuss a circular issued by the Principal Secretary for Basic Education.

Sen. Betty Montet, Chairperson of the Senate Education Committee, said the matter involves constitutional safeguards, noting that ECDE is a county function. “Any policy affecting counties must go through public participation and stakeholder consultation,” she said, adding that the Senate will protect devolution and the integrity of the education system.

Sen. Catherine Mumma (Nominated) emphasized that the merger raises constitutional issues and should not be treated as a routine administrative change.

Machakos Senator Kavindu Muthama criticized the sudden directive, saying it creates uncertainty for students and institutions already operating under existing ECDE guidelines. He warned that abrupt changes at foundational education levels could have long-term negative effects.

Sen. Seki Lenku Ole Kanar (Kajiado) said Early Childhood Education is a specialized field requiring distinct training methods. He warned that merging ECDE with primary education could lower professional standards and weaken the foundation of the Competency-Based Curriculum.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua urged the committee to examine the directive’s impact on counties, workforce planning, and service delivery, stressing that decisions on devolved functions must be guided by data and expert advice.

Representing the Council of Governors, Kericho Governor Dr. Eric Kipkoech Mutai said counties were not consulted and warned that the merger could strain county budgets and reverse progress made in early learning programs.

Education stakeholders from universities and teacher training institutions said ECDE is play-based, care-oriented, and research-driven, requiring specialized preparation. They warned that merging it with primary teacher education could disrupt academic and professional pathways from certificate to doctoral level.

The Senate Education Committee said it will compile feedback from the engagement and follow up with the Ministry of Education. Some members suggested the circular should be withdrawn or suspended until comprehensive consultations are conducted.