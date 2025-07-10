Widow in Nyamira cries foul as dealer sells land, kicks her out

A widow from Igena Itambe, West Mugirango in Nyamira County is in distress following a land purchase gone awry.

Maureen Nyaboke claims the rogue land dealer from who she had purchased land has since resold adding fresh pain to her sorrow.

And if if to add salt to injury, the said dealer has since blocked her from accessing the contested piece.

In the latest attempt, she was injured together with a crew from a local TV.

The vicious assault led to a hospitalisation.

“I nearly broke my leg as we were out of the land,” Nyaboke narrated.

She said visits to government offices have born little fruits.

“I have gone to every relevant office — the chief, the lands office, even the police in Nyamira— but no action has been taken.”

“I feel abandoned by the very government that should protect me,” she said tearfully .

She had bought the land in 2008 three years before the tragic demise of her husband.

With no justice on site, she now suspect possible collusion betwen the rogue land dealer and the officials in Nyamira.

She said there were bids to frustrate her efforts to get justice adding that some of the officers were demanding sex and others bribes to act on her case.

“I have nowhere else to go. Being a widow adds a fresh challenge in getting justice. I won’t rest till I get it back,” she said..

The mother of two boys’ plea comes amid growing concern over increasing cases of land grabbing, especially targeting widows and vulnerable families in the region.

“I only want justice for my children and to preserve my husband’s legacy,” she said.

Attempts to get a comment from the area chief and county land officials were unsuccessful by the time of going to press.

She called on Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and local leaders to intervene and ensure justice is served.

The widow now hopes that President William Ruto’s government will take swift action to investigate the matter and restore her right to the land.