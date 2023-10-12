Wife of Gabon’s Deposed Leader Ali Bongo Jailed

The wife of Gabon’s deposed president Ali Bongo Ondimba, under house arrest since a coup in the central African country in late August, has been jailed, her lawyer said on Thursday.

Sylvia Bongo Ondimba Valentin, suspected of allegedly embezzling public funds, was jailed late on Wednesday, her lawyer Francois Zimeray told AFP, denouncing the “arbitrary… illegal procedure”.

Bongo’s wife was charged on September 28 with money laundering, forgery and falsification of records.

She has been under house arrest in Libreville since the day following the military coup that ousted her husband as president.

The military accuses the former head of state and his entourage of falsifying the election results and have openly alleged that his wife has been manipulating him since he suffered a serious stroke in 2018.

By AFP

