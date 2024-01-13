KBC Secures Broadcasting Rights For 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has acquired the rights to broadcast the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The announcement was made during the official unveiling of the agreement, with Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba expressing the significance of ensuring broader access to the tournament.

Speaking at the event, CS Namwamba highlighted that the initiative would allow those without access to pay TV to follow the AFCON proceedings from Ivory Coast through a broadcaster with the widest reach.

He expressed gratitude to President Ruto for supporting such initiatives, emphasizing that the move aligns with the principles of inclusivity and the “hustler spirit.”

“This is a very special announcement that the football exhibition will be broadcast live to the Kenyan audience free of charge. To us, this is bottom-up; this is the hustler spirit,” stated the CS.

The partnership is part of a comprehensive strategy to position KBC as the premier sports broadcaster in the country.

This includes a recent deal where the public broadcaster exclusively secured the rights to broadcast free-to-air matches of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Professor Edward Kisiangani shared that the plan is a concerted effort by the Kenya Kwanza government to foster talent development in the country.

Sports counterpart Engineer Peter Tum echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the arrangement reflects the aspirations of the president.

KBC’s Acting Managing Director, Paul Macharia, assured the audience that KBC is committed to providing the best experience for viewers and pledged to deliver high-quality broadcasts.

“To our audience, we thank you for trusting us as ‘Your True Sports Partner’; we shall deliver quality broadcasts of the best African Football products to you,” Macharia affirmed.

As part of the contract signed with rights holders New World TV (NWTV), the AFCON matches will be broadcast on KBC Channel 1 and Y254. The corporation’s online platforms will also simulcast the matches, and all 14 KBC radio stations, including Radio Taifa, KBC English Service, Pwani FM, and others, will air the live coverage of the tournament.