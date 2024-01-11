fbpx
    SuperSport Secures Exclusive Rights to Broadcast AFCON 2023 Live

    SuperSport, Africa’s leading sports broadcaster, has clinched the exclusive broadcast rights for all 52 matches of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 (AFCON).

    MultiChoice, the parent company of SuperSport, successfully secured the rights for the highly anticipated football tournament, which is set to kick off on January 13, 2024, and will run until February 11, 2024.

    MultiChoice finalized a commercially viable agreement with the rightsholders, New World TV (NWTV), to bring the 34th edition of Africa’s premier men’s football competition to the screens of millions of fans across the continent. The event, hosted in Ivory Coast, promises to showcase the best of African football talent.

    Rendani Ramovha, CEO of SuperSport, expressed his excitement about the development, stating, “We are delighted to be able to showcase the best of African football live to our viewers.” This announcement comes as a testament to the commitment of SuperSport in providing comprehensive coverage of major sporting events.

    Under the leadership of Dr. Patrice Motsepe, NWTV’s Managing Director, Mr. Nimonka KOLANI, emphasized the significance of this broadcasting deal, declaring, “By securing the rights to CAN 2023, SuperSport and NWTV prove that nothing is more important than the happiness of Africans who wish to follow the exploits of their favorite team during the biggest football competition in Africa.”

    SuperSport, known for its unrivaled sports coverage on the continent, will make all 52 matches accessible to fans through its platforms, including DStv and GOtv across Africa. The strategic partnership ensures that football enthusiasts will have the opportunity to witness the excitement and drama of each game from the comfort of their homes.

    As the exclusive broadcaster, SuperSport is set to provide in-depth coverage, analysis, and commentary, making it the go-to destination for AFCON 2023. Football lovers can anticipate an immersive viewing experience as they cheer for their favorite teams throughout the tournament.

