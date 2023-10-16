Will Smith Offers Surprising Response To Jada Pinkett Smith’s Interviews

Will Smith, one of Hollywood’s most renowned actors, has broken his silence in response to the recent wave of tell-all interviews conducted by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

In an interview with The New York Times, dated Saturday, October 14, Smith surprisingly expressed his support for her candid revelations, a response that may catch some off guard.

Smith, reflecting on his lifelong connection with Jada, emphasized the development of emotional blindness that often occurs when you’ve shared more than half your life with someone.

He acknowledged how easy it is to lose sensitivity to the nuances and subtleties hidden within a long-term relationship. Furthermore, he praised Jada for her extraordinary compassion and resilience, qualities he hadn’t fully recognized before.

This unanticipated response from Will Smith contrasts with the sentiments of ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, who took a brief hiatus from his sports analysis to critique Jada Pinkett Smith’s actions as “emasculating” toward her husband.

Stephen A. Smith, in a video shared on his Instagram on Saturday, October 14, made a heartfelt plea to the actor, urging him to reconsider how he was being treated.

He stated, “You want to engage with a guy who happens to be your son’s friend? As controversial as that may seem to some, it’s your personal life. Deciding to end your marriage? Again, that’s your personal life.”

Smith continued, “However, this public emasculation must come to a halt. Jada, all you’re accomplishing is escalating the level of criticism aimed at you. Regardless of what you say, there is no justification for what you’ve done to Will Smith. Every time I see Jada Pinkett Smith talking about Will Smith, it makes me cringe. We’re kings. We shouldn’t accept being treated in this manner.”

The ongoing press tour to support her forthcoming memoir has seen Jada Pinkett Smith reveal a series of astonishing insights. During an interview with Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show, she candidly mentioned her astonishment at hearing her husband, Will Smith, referring to her as his “wife,” despite their not using that term for years. Jada recently disclosed that they’ve been separated for seven years.

“First and foremost, I was genuinely taken aback because, mind you, I’m not present. We haven’t called each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife’ for quite some time,” she remarked. “I thought, ‘What is happening right now? Please don’t mention my wife’s name.’ I’m deeply concerned for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

Additionally, she addressed the eye roll she exhibited before Smith confronted Chris Rock, asserting that it was not a response to the joke Rock made but rather a reaction to the possibility of a jab at alopecia, a condition she has been open about.

