Witnesses Insist Forgery Suspect Saidi Jama is not Kenyan

Key witnesses in a case where a Somali national has been charged with forgery insisted the man is not a Kenyan.

Somali national Abdihakim Saidi Jama is facing a charge at a Milimani court where he was charged on July 11, 2023 before principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul of allegedly obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to section 320 of the penal code.

Jama is further accused of being unlawfully present in Kenya contrary to 4(1) as read with section 13 of the Immigration Act CAP 172 laws of Kenya.

He was also charged that “between 1 March, 2011 and 3rd June, 2011, ni Isiolo within Isiolo County in the Republic of Kenya, you willfully gave information to Abdinassir Abdisalan Mohamed a person employed in public service in order to procure a Kenyan National Identity Card number 29651299 and Kenyan passport number BK019894 in the names of Abdihakim Saidi Jama, by falsely pretending that you were the son of Fatuma Mohamed of Kenyan National Identity Card number 00007005, a fact you knew to be false.”

He denied the charges when it was read to him and was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000 plus two contact persons.

The first witness was a chief from Isiolo who said he knows the woman whose name was listed as the mother of Jama.

“I know Fatuma Mohamed whose name was used in this issue and she is not the mother of the accused. He lied,” the chief Abdisalan Mohammed told the trial magistrate.

Another witness Mahamud Ayni Hussein told the court she knows him from their Somalia home.

“He is a Somali national. I am a Somali and British citizen and I know where he comes from. He even last year stood for election as a mayor in the historical coastal town of Warsheikh located in Hirshabelle region of Somalia ,” she said.

The accused was one of the contestants in the concluded elections in Somali Republic where he used a different name as Mohamed Hussein Nur,to vie for the position of Mayor and lost.

It has emerged Jama travelled out of the country on December 5, 2023 for campaigns in Mogadishu.

He lost the seat and on January 18, 2024 he travelled to China and back to Kenya on January 28, 2024.

“That shows he is not a Kenyan. What more can one need to confirm he is a foreigner?” She posed.

She was cross examined on what she knows about Jama and stood firm saying she knows him as a liar.

“He even tried to take away my shop. He assaulted me when I tried to ask him what was going on.”

The prosecution said between March 01, 2011 and June 03, 2012 while in Isiolo county, Jama jointly with others not before court wilfully procured a Kenyan national identity card number in the name of Abdihakim Saidi Jama by falsely pretending that he was the son of Fatuma Mohamed of Kenyan national identity card a fact he knew to be false.