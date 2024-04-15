Woman Arrested, Sh500,000 Stolen from Canadian Boyfriend Recovered in Mombasa

A woman had stolen Sh500,000 from her Canadian her boyfriend was intercepted along Mombasa highway as she fled to Nairobi and the cash recovered.

The Canadian had Saturday reported to police the Kenyan girlfriend had vanished with his $3,900, passport and other personal documents from their room at the Serena Hotel.

The two had booked into the hotel on April 9 and were to leave on Saturday.

They had agreed the woman would leave by road and man by air and connect from Nairobi to his home country.

The lady left first using a hotel taxi to town as the Canadian was to leave by evening on Saturday.

However, according to the hotel driver, she alighted along the way and boarded a matatu to town in Mombasa.

The Canadian later realized that his small bag containing his important documents, passport, and the cash was missing.

He then contacted the woman on the phone and she demanded Sh200,000 as ransom before returning the valuables.

He reported the matter and the woman was traced to Mombasa Highway. She was later intercepted at Mtito Andei roadblock and the stolen items recovered.

She was expected in court on Monday to face stealing charges, police said.

The foreigner proceeded with his trip to Canada as the case goes on.