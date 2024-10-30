Woman Arrested, Slain Wells Fargo Manager’s Gun Recovered in Siaya  

A female suspect was Wednesday arrested and a gun belonging to slain Wells Fargo manager Willis Onyango Ayieko recovered from her in a gunfight in the outskirts of Siaya Town.

Police said the woman was with her boyfriend who is the main suspect in the murder of Ayieko.

The boyfriend escaped with bullet wounds in the shootout, police said.

And police now want any health facility that may have an injured man to report to them for action.

More personnel were sent to the area to join in the hunt on the suspect following his escape.

According to police, the woman and her boyfriend were driving in a salon car when they were confronted on Wednesday morning prompting a gunfight.

This led to the injuries of the escaping suspect as he dropped a pistol that belonged to Ayieko.

Ayieko was a licensed gun holder.

The pistol was empty when it was recovered.

Police said they found bloodstains at the scene of the clash indicating he was injured.

“The main suspect escaped with bullet injuries and we appeal to the local health facilities that may get such a case to report it immediately,” said police handling the matter.

Major roads to and out of Siaya Town were blocked for checks following the drama.

The woman was taken to custody for interrogation.

The arrest is the second one after that of Monday which happened in Nairobi’s Dandora area.

The arrest was made following a probe by multi-agency teams, police said.

The suspect identified as Victor Ouma Okoth was flushed out of his hideout in Nairobi’s Dandora Phase IV Monday night, where he had rented a house using proceeds of the heinous crime, police said.

The suspect was placed at the scene of crime through forensic analysis, in the forensic-led investigation being conducted by a joint team of DCI’s Homicide, CRIB and Operations detectives.

The investigation is ongoing with the team analyzing crucial leads to uncover and arrest other accomplices, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

He is said to have used Ayieko’s mobile phone to withdraw cash from an Mpesa agency in the area.

Police say Okoth is an ex-convict and comes from neighbouring Khwisero area.

An autopsy conducted on Ayieko’s body shows died of head injuries.

Chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said the injuries led to bleeding to the brain.

He explained the missing tissues on his mouth, ears and cheek were as a result of animal predation at the site where the body was found.

The body was found swollen in a stream in Siaya County days after he had been murdered.

“They were caused by water animals like fish and crabs. Infact we found a dead crab on the clothes. We think they were targeting the soft parts of the body,” he said.

Family pathologist Prof Emily Rogena was present.

She said they were in agreement with the findings.

The exercise was conducted at the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi and was attended by the family, Siaya governor James Orengo and MPs Sam Atandi and Elisha Odhiambo.

Director of homicide unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation Martin Nyuguto was present.

The autopsy will also form the basis of the case detectives are preparing.

Ayieko’s body was discovered in Mungowere stream in Yala, Siaya County on October 23 at 2pm.

The family had reported he was missing on Monday October 21.

Police said the body was decomposed when it was discovered by a student.

It had bruises on the face and stomach.

The body was half naked and seemed to have been hit elsewhere before being dumped at the scene.

The killers then drove his car to Sabatia area, in Kakamega, which is few kilometers away and abandoned it on the roadside.

Ayieko went missing last Friday on October 18 after attending a burial vigil event in Gem, Siaya County.

He had stayed until about 10 pm before he left the funeral never to be found alive.

The family said he had left his home in Nairobi and informed them he would be back on Monday as he was to attend two funeral events.