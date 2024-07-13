Tragedy as Woman, Child Die in Suspected Suicide Incident in Kasarani

Detectives are investigating the tragic deaths of a 30-year-old woman and her child who perished in a house fire on Thursday night, in a suspected suicide incident in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Police and witnesses said Anne Wanjala spent the better part of Thursday indoors at her home in Season ACK, in the company of her husband and their two children, before their father left for work in the evening.

Shortly afterwards, Anne reportedly sent her house help to a nearby shop to buy some milk.

And upon her return, the house girl told police she found the door to the house barricaded from inside.

She tried to call the woman to open the door but her calls went unanswered then suddenly she saw the house engulfed in flames.

After raising alarm, neighbours successfully doused the inferno, rescuing and subsequently ferrying one of the children who was in critical condition, to Ruaraka Neema Uhai Hospital.

Anne and her other child had already been killed in the fire.

Police team proceeded to the scene and entered house on the ground floor where the lifeless bodies of a woman and her child were lying on the bed.

No suicide note was found at the scene, but police recovered a container suspected to have been filled with petrol, as well as a matchbox, inside the bedroom where Wanjala and her child’s lifeless bodies were discovered.

Their bodies were taken to City mortuary pending autopsy and probe.