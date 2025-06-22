Woman dies after fall in bathroom in Ngara

A woman was found dead in her bathroom after she had fallen while taking a shower in Ngara area, Nairobi.

Police said the body of Mary Wangari, 35 was found in the bathroom of her rental house after the incident on June 21.

Police were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations

In Tala, Machakos County, a man was found dead in a butchery.

The body of Francis Mutua was found in a seated position in the butchery in the area long after he had died.

The deceased, aged 60 had come to the butchery and asked to be allowed to sit and rest.

He later fell asleep and the attendants left him there until the following day when he was found unresponsive.

Police were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Ngomongo area, Kasarani, the body of one Faith Njoki, 23 was found on the roadside after a sudden death.

The cause of the death was not immediately established, police said.

Her husband told police she had left the house on Saturday night and she did not say where she was headed.

It wasn’t until few hours later he was informed the body was lying at the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Konoin, Bomet County, police said they are investigating murder after a man who had been assaulted succumbed to his injuries.

Leonard Langat was taken to a local hospital with injuries, alleging to have been assaulted.

He was treated and admitted in fair condition before he succumbed.

It was established that the body had several injuries on the head, buttocks, and legs.

The deceased had identified the assailant,t who was arrested for grilling and processing. The motive of the assault was not immediately established.