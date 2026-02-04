Woman electrocuted while hanging clothes in Malindi

A 23-year-old woman was electrocuted in an incident in Furuzi, Malindi, Kilifi County.

Police and witnesses said Slama Buru was hanging clothes on a drying line when she touched a live naked wire that was connected there.

Her mother who was carrying a seven months old baby rushed to her rescue in vain. The two were burnt and seriously wounded. They were rushed to hospital and admitted in serious condition, police said.

Kenya Power officials and police visited the scene and said they were investigating it. The body of the woman was moved to the mortuary pending other procedures.

This is the latest such incident to happen where people are electrocuted amid a campaign to address the menace.

Officials blame illegal power connections for the trend. There is a campaign to address the issue by correcting the illegal power connections.

And a man suffocated and died while cleaning a family borehole in Rioma, Kisii County.

Police said two men had been contracted to clean the borehole when one Jared Minyega, 32 ventured therein using a rope.

He later tried to climb back using the rope but fell back after suffocating, his colleague said.

Officials from the local county government were called to the scene and retrieved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police said they are investigating the tragedy.

Elsewhere in Karaini, Kirinyaga County, a man was exhumed and re-buried elsewhere as per his wishes and following a court order.

The man identified as Peter Runji Kamunjiga had died on November 15, 2025 and buried a week later at his niece’s home in Gitwe village. His family insisted he wanted to be buried in Kithinthuri village, Embu County where it was reburied.

Villagers ganged at the sites as officials oversaw the exercise on February 3, 2026.