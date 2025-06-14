Woman Hacks Husband To Death In Domestic Dispute In Kericho

Police in Kericho County are investigating a domestic violence incident that led to the death of a man in Kamogon village, Tabaita sub-location.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 13, 2025, at around 5:50 pm.

According to a report filed at Sondu Police Station, 39-year-old Winnie Rotich confessed to having a violent altercation with her husband, Philip Rotich, aged 46.

Police said during the confrontation, the woman allegedly grabbed a panga from her husband and struck him, inflicting a deep cut on his head.

Neighbours rushed the injured man to Sigowet Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

“She was detained at the station, and officers from this command, accompanied by DCI officers, rushed to Sigowet Sub-County Hospital where they confirmed that he had succumbed while undergoing treatment,” police said.

The body was moved to the hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved awaiting a postmortem examination.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to be arraigned in court in Kericho on Monday.