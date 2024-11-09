Woman Jumps to Death from 14th Floor of KICC in Apparent Suicide Mission

A woman died Friday evening after jumping off the 14th floor of Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The woman identified as Lily but known as @seasonedbricks on X had been expressing suicidal thoughts on the platform.

Today HAS to be a good day🙄😐Nishachoka na hii November yenu — Lily🐢 (@seasonedbricks) November 8, 2024

She posted a suicidal message on her handle before she went to KICC in the company of a relative and later went to the 14th floor where she is believed to have jumped off.

Police said they are investigating if she died by suicide or pushed off. They want to also establish how she accessed the window on the floor given it hosts offices.

There was an expo that was ongoing at KICC and she had accompanied a relative there.

It comes two days after a 45-year-old woman died after jumping from the nineteenth floor of the View Park Towers in Nairobi.

The police said they are investigating suicide in the Wednesday evening tragedy. The detectives said Charity Muthoni Mutoi had visited the building on Wednesday November 6 evening and took tea with a friend before she excused herself.

According to police, she later climbed to the nineteenth floor where she jumped off to her death. Guards who rushed to the scene found she had left her shoes, jacket and mobile phone on the nineteenth floor before she jumped off.

The motive is yet to be established.

She landed on top of a tent erected on the ground floor of the building where she succumbed to the injuries. It was established that the deceased had visited her male friend who has a printing business on the ground floor.

They were seen together taking tea but she excused herself and in a short while the friend received a message from her that she had decided to commit suicide.

The motive was not disclosed. The body was badly injured and it cracked into pieces after landing on the Uhuru Park side.

It was moved to the City mortuary pending autopsy.

In Bungoma County, a grade five pupil at Bulondo Primary School was found dead after a suspected suicide.

He had hanged himself using a shoelace in his parent’s house.

No suicide note was recovered and the body was moved to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organization says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

Kenya is slowly rolling out measures to address the menace.