Woman killed by elephant while collecting firewood in Marsabit forest

A 49-year-old woman was killed after she was attacked by an elephant while collecting firewood in Marsabit Forest.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Old Camp area within the forest. Authorities were alerted, prompting a response by officers from Marsabit Police Station, detectives, crime scene investigators, as well as personnel from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

The deceased was identified as Wato Wata Darge, 49. Her body was found at the scene with multiple injuries to the stomach, a fractured left leg, and severe head injuries on the left side, consistent with a fatal elephant attack.

The scene was processed and documented by crime scene investigators before the body was moved to the Marsabit Referral Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Police and wildlife authorities are investigating the incident as concerns persist over increasing cases of human-wildlife conflict in areas bordering protected forests.

This is the latest such incident to happen amid efforts to solve the trend.

Police advised the family to file a compensation claim.

In May 2025, Kenya introduced the third phase of its Human–Wildlife Conflict Compensation Programme, an initiative aimed at addressing these incidents and supporting affected families. During its launch at Meru National Park, President William Ruto unveiled the innovative Wildlife Conservation Card, a new tool designed to help fund conservation efforts.

“Compensation is justice, but prevention is progress,” Ruto said, emphasizing the need for long-term solutions that benefit both people and wildlife.

“Through the Conservation Card, fencing, and community‑led tourism, we are turning conflict into opportunity,” he added. Developed in partnership with KCB Bank, the Wildlife Conservation Card is available in three tiers—Platinum (Elephant), Gold (Lion), and Silver (Cheetah). A portion of every transaction made with the card (Sh10, Sh5, and Sh3, respectively) goes directly to the Wildlife Conservation Trust Fund. The initiative aims to enable Kenyans and international supporters to contribute to wildlife conservation while fostering economic benefits for local communities. With this new approach, Kenya hopes to build a future where humans and wildlife can coexist more safely and sustainably.