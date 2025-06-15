Woman Nabbed At JKIA With Cocaine Pellets In Her Body

A 26-year-old woman is set to be arraigned after she was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for attempting to smuggle cocaine by concealing it inside her body.

Wendy Mbeke Muli was intercepted by anti-narcotics detectives on the morning of June 13, 2025, just moments before boarding an international flight.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), her suspicious behaviour during routine screening raised alarm among officers.

“She was subjected to a thorough search, and it was established that she had concealed foreign substances inside her body cavity, prompting immediate medical observation,” said the DCI in a statement.

Later that day, while under supervision, Mbeke requested to use the washroom, where she excreted two pellets. On June 14, she released six more, bringing the total to eight pellets.

Forensic analysis confirmed the pellets contained cocaine weighing approximately 626.65 grams.

The suspect is currently in custody and will appear in court on Monday, June 16, 2025, to face drug trafficking charges.