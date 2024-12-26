Woman’s body found stashed in sack with eyes gouged out in Bahati, Nakuru

Police are investigating three separate murder incidents in Bahati and Gilgil sub-counties on Christmas Day.

In Bahati, a woman was killed, her eyes gouged out and her body stashed in a sack.

Homicide detectives spent the better part of the day at the homestead in Ngomongo, Bahati, hours after the body of an unidentified woman stashed in a sack was discovered in the servant quarters.

Detectives are in pursuit of the suspect who fled the crime scene after the murder. The motive is yet to be known, police said.

Nakuru North sub county commander Lilies Wachira said they are pursuing a known suspect.

“The suspect is part of the family, the girl has been killed, her eyes have been removed, one breast is down. We ask the members of the public to avoid killing each other,” the sub county police commander said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In a separate incident, a soldier with the Kenya Defense Forces stationed in Isiolo is under arrest after he beat up a 74-year-old man to death at the Githioro Police Station.

The incident happened in Bahati Sub County in an altercation.

Police said the two were part of a group that was making merry in a bar within Githioro Police Station when the KDF officer in a fit of rage turned against the deceased.

Police officers from Githioro Police Station have recorded statements which will be crucial in investigations as detectives seek to ascertain the cause of the conflict.

Elsewhere, residents of Elementaita, Gilgil Sub County took to the streets on Thursday morning to protest the cold blood murder of a 75-year-old woman who was raped and killed in unclear circumstances on Wednesday.

Police said they are investigating the murder and that no arrest has been made so far. The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.