Worker dies after wall at construction site collapses on him in Westlands

A construction worker was killed when a wall collapsed at a site along Waiyaki Way, Westlands Nairobi.

Three other workers were seriously injured after the tragedy on Wednesday evening, police and witnesses said.

The victims were at the Royal Visdev construction site on March 5 evening when the wall separating two sites collapsed, trapping four people.

John Gichia, 45 died on the spot while his colleagues were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The body of the man was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Gichia had visited the site hoping to earn Sh1,000 at the end of the day to feed his family. That did not happen as his life was cut short.

Police ordered the construction be stopped pending investigations into the incident.

Such incidents are common at construction sites amid calls on the contractors to prioritise safety of their workers.

Elsewhere, mason died in the hospital after he fell from the eighth floor of a house under construction in Mukuru, Nairobi.

The victim, identified as Joseph Mutinda was among those constructing the Mukuru Affordable Housing project in Balozi area.

He on February 15, 2025 slid from the eighth floor and landed on his head sustaining serious injuries.

He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries two weeks later, police said.

Police say with the construction sector expanding, more accidents are being reported at the sites.

Most of the incidents are attributed to lack of safety measures for the workers and shortcuts at the sites, officials say.

Such past incidents are under probe, police said.

And in Nakuru, a man was found dead in a makeshift shelter in Kaptembwo area.

The body of Samuel Wachira, 75 was found in the makeshift long after he had died.

He was a homeless man, police said adding he was under medication.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.