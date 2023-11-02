Worker Dies After Falling From Fifth Floor of House Under Construction in Parklands

Police and county government officials are investigating yet another death at a construction site in Nairobi.

This happened in Parklands area where a mason fell from the fifth floor and landed on his head on the second floor of a neighbouring house on October 31.

Police said Edwin Luvembe died instantly after the fall. He slid as he plastered the house, officials said.

He was rushed to Blue House Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the city this week alone.

On Monday, a similar incident happened in Kileleshwa area after a mason fell from the sixteenth floor of a house under construction.

Another worker had been killed in Eastleigh after a stone hit him on the head.

Police say up to four workers are killed in similar circumstances in a week, which is alarming.

Officials from the National Construction Authority have joined the probe into the incidents.

Most of them are blamed on lack of supervision and protection gear.

Past such cases are pending under probe, police say amid protests the contractors are having a field day.