fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Worker Dies After Falling From Fifth Floor of House Under Construction in Parklands

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    chuka university student dead
    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

    Police and county government officials are investigating yet another death at a construction site in Nairobi.

    This happened in Parklands area where a mason fell from the fifth floor and landed on his head on the second floor of a neighbouring house on October 31.

    Police said Edwin Luvembe died instantly after the fall. He slid as he plastered the house, officials said.

    He was rushed to Blue House Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

    The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

    This is the latest such incident to happen in the city this week alone.

    On Monday, a similar incident happened in Kileleshwa area after a mason fell from the sixteenth floor of a house under construction.

    Another worker had been killed in Eastleigh after a stone hit him on the head.

    Police say up to four workers are killed in similar circumstances in a week, which is alarming.

    Officials from the National Construction Authority have joined the probe into the incidents.

    Most of them are blamed on lack of supervision and protection gear.

    Past such cases are pending under probe, police say amid protests the contractors are having a field day.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    EACC Summons UDA’s Osoro Over Bribery Claims

    Worker Dies After Falling From Fifth Floor of House Under Construction in Parklands

     
    16,821 Passports Ready for Collection from Next Week – CS Kindiki