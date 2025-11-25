WRSC Announces CEO Job and Other Positions

The Warehouse Receipt System Council (WRSC) has announced a major recruitment drive, inviting qualified Kenyans to apply for the position of Chief Executive Officer and 21 other senior roles.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, WRSC said it is seeking skilled and experienced candidates to fill the positions as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen service delivery.

Some of the jobs advertised include Principal Accountant, Principal Auditor, Senior Planning Officer, Senior Supply Chain Management Officer, Senior Office Administrator, Senior Legal Officer, Senior Compliance and Quality Assurance Officer, Senior Human Resource Officer, Certification and Capacity Building Officer, Registration Officer, Warehouse Receipt Transaction Officer, ICT Officer, Investment Promotion Officer, Internal Auditor, Accountant, Communications Officer, and Office Assistant.

The Council is also looking to hire four drivers.

WRSC has asked interested applicants to visit its website for full job descriptions and requirements.

“Candidates who meet the requirements should submit an application quoting the job reference and position,” the notice stated.

Applicants must include a cover letter, an updated CV with daytime contacts, email address, current and expected salary, and contacts of three referees. They must also attach copies of academic and professional certificates, valid licenses, national ID or passport, and clearance documents required under Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Applications can be emailed to recruitment@wrsc.go.ke with the job reference and position as the subject line. Hand-delivered or posted applications should be placed in a sealed envelope clearly labeled with the job reference and position, and addressed to:

The Chairperson

Warehouse Receipt System Council

Ground Floor, Tea House – Naivasha Road, off Ngong Road

P.O. Box 22757-00505, Nairobi

The deadline for submitting applications is December 15, 2025, at 5:00 pm.

The Warehouse Receipt System Council is a State Corporation under the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industrialization. It was established under the Warehouse Receipt System Act, 2019, and is responsible for developing and regulating the warehouse receipt system for agricultural commodities in Kenya.