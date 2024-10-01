Xaviera Hollander Net Worth

Xaviera Hollander, born on June 15, 1943, in Surabaya, Indonesia, is a Dutch former call girl, madam, and author, who rose to fame in the 1970s. She is best known for her best-selling memoir, The Happy Hooker, which detailed her life and experiences as a sex worker in New York. Xaviera became a cultural icon and a vocal advocate for the decriminalization of sex work. She later transitioned into writing, publishing several books and columns, and is now a notable figure in the fields of sex education, writing, and public speaking.

Xaviera Hollander’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Xaviera Hollander’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million. This wealth comes primarily from her best-selling memoir The Happy Hooker, as well as royalties from her various books, guest appearances, and media ventures. Additionally, she has earned income through her bed-and-breakfast business in Amsterdam, which further boosted her financial standing.

Early Life

Xaviera Hollander was born Xaviera de Vries in 1943 in Surabaya, Indonesia, during World War II. Her family was of Dutch and Jewish descent, and they experienced several hardships during the war. After surviving the Japanese occupation of Indonesia, her family relocated to Amsterdam, where she grew up. She moved to South Africa for a time before heading to New York, where her career in the sex industry began. Her diverse cultural experiences shaped her perspective on life and later influenced her writing.

Personal Life

Xaviera Hollander has led a colorful and controversial personal life. She was once engaged to an American doctor, which led her to move to New York. However, after the engagement ended, she turned to the sex industry for a career. Hollander has openly discussed her relationships, bisexuality, and her philosophy on love and sex in her books and interviews. She eventually married and settled in Amsterdam, where she now runs a bed-and-breakfast with her husband, Philip de Haan.

Career

Xaviera Hollander gained fame in the 1970s with the publication of The Happy Hooker, a memoir that recounted her life as a high-end call girl and madam in New York. The book became an international best-seller, cementing her as a prominent figure in the discussion of sexual liberation and women’s rights. Hollander went on to write several other books, including erotic fiction, self-help, and advice columns. She also had a long-running column in Penthouse magazine called “Call Me Madam.”

In addition to her writing career, Hollander transitioned into running a successful bed-and-breakfast in Amsterdam, where she also hosts intimate theater performances. She remains a vocal advocate for the decriminalization of sex work and has continued to speak on sexual freedom, health, and empowerment.

Philanthropy

Xaviera Hollander has been involved in various philanthropic efforts, particularly those focused on sexual education and the rights of sex workers. She has supported organizations that promote sexual health and freedom, as well as women’s rights initiatives. Her advocacy for the decriminalization of sex work and her contributions to discussions surrounding sexuality have earned her recognition as a pioneering figure in these fields.

Awards and Recognitions

Although Hollander’s career has been somewhat unconventional, she has received acknowledgment for her contributions to sexual education and women’s rights. Her book The Happy Hooker is often regarded as a revolutionary work in the sex-positive movement. Additionally, her advocacy for the decriminalization of sex work has earned her praise from various organizations promoting the rights and safety of sex workers.

Xaviera Hollander’s life has been filled with challenges, controversies, and achievements. Her legacy as a trailblazer in the conversation about sex work and sexual liberation remains impactful today.