YouTube star MrBeast marries Thea Booysen

YouTube star MrBeast has tied the knot with his fiancee Thea Booysen.

The pair married on Richard Branson’s private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, according to US outlets.

The 28-year-old US content creator announced he had “found MrsBeast” in a joint Instagram post, which featured images of them posing in white on their big day.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is the biggest YouTuber in the world with more than 500m subscribers.

Donaldson popped the question to Booysen on Christmas Day 2024 while they wore matching MrBeast-branded festive jumpers.

He previously told US outlet People magazine that despite being known for huge online stunts, he wanted a “really private and intimate” proposal and small wedding.

In photos shared by the couple, Booysen can be seen wearing a floor length lace wedding dress with a floral pattern, while Donaldson opted for a white tuxedo.

Booysen also had several outfit changes throughout the day, including a white mini dress with a sparkly bodice and feathered skirt for cutting the cake, and an off-the-shoulder satin look for later in the evening.

MrBeast described it as “the best day of my life” in the post.

Donaldson has built a massive following over the years by creating viral videos and staging stunts for his YouTube channel.

These have snowballed into huge high-stakes challenges where he gives away large sums of money to strangers.

He also helped create the Prime Video reality competition series, Beast Games, which was inspired by the hit Netflix show Squid Game.

It follows contestants as they play a series of games in the hope of winning a $5m (£3.7m) prize pot.

Booysen, originally from South Africa, also has her own channel on the site, TheaBeasty, with nearly 140,000 subscribers.

The 28-year-old also streams games on Twitch and is a published author.

Being the most successful YouTuber has not come without controversy for Donaldson.

In April, MrBeast’s media company, Beast Industries, was sued by a former employee over claims of sexual harassment and workplace gender bias.

He has also faced legal action by contestants in the Beast Games on how they were treated, as well as claims his viral giveaways and competitions are staged and pre-planned.

By BBC News