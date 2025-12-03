YouTuber Marques Brownlee shutting down phone wallpaper app

The popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee has announced he plans to shut down his subscription app for mobile phone wallpapers, Panels.

The content creator, whose sometimes scathing takes on new tech products have helped him amass more than 20 million YouTube subscribers, launched the app in September 2024.

Panels let people download a range of digital wallpapers for their devices for a monthly fee – starting at $11.99 (£9) a month.

But more than a year after facing scrutiny over its price and privacy, Brownlee has told followers the app would be shut down altogether on 31 December.

By BBC News