Zack Wheeler Siblings: A Closer Look at the Wheeler Family

Zack Wheeler is a professional baseball pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Drafted sixth overall by the San Francisco Giants in 2009, he was traded to the New York Mets in 2011.

Wheeler made his MLB debut on June 18, 2013.

Known for his strong pitching skills, he has earned a career ERA of approximately 3.37 and has been selected for multiple All-Star games.

He signed a five-year, $118 million contract with the Phillies in 2020.

Siblings

Zack is the youngest of three brothers, all of whom played baseball.

His oldest brother, Jacob, stopped playing sports in high school due to health issues, while his middle brother, Adam, was a minor league pitcher in the New York Yankees system until an injury ended his career.

The Wheeler family has a strong baseball background, with both parents actively involved in sports during their youth.

Career

Wheeler, born on May 30, 1990, began his professional baseball journey when he was selected by the San Francisco Giants as the sixth overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft.

He quickly made a name for himself in the minor leagues, showcasing his powerful arm and potential as a future star.

After a successful stint in the Giants’ farm system, Wheeler was traded to the New York Mets in 2011 as part of a deal for Carlos Beltrán.

Wheeler made his MLB debut on June 18, 2013, against the Atlanta Braves.

He showed flashes of brilliance early on, demonstrating a strong fastball and effective secondary pitches.

In his first full season in 2014, he posted a solid 3.54 ERA with 187 strikeouts over 185.1 innings pitched.

However, his career faced significant challenges when he underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2015 to repair an elbow ligament.

This procedure sidelined him for the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons.

After two years of rehabilitation, Wheeler returned to the mound in 2017 but faced challenges as he worked to regain his form.

Wheeler experienced a breakout year in 2018, finishing with a 3.31 ERA and striking out 179 batters over 182.1 innings.

His performance garnered attention and solidified his status as a top-tier pitcher, particularly during the second half of the season when he posted a sub-2.00 ERA over his final ten starts.

In December 2019, Wheeler signed a five-year, $118 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, making it one of the largest contracts for a pitcher at that time.

In his first season with the Phillies (2020), he recorded a 2.92 ERA over 11 starts, showcasing his ability to be an ace for the team.

The following season, Wheeler had an outstanding performance in 2021, finishing with a league-leading 247 strikeouts and an impressive 2.78 ERA.

He was named an All-Star for the second time and finished as a finalist for the Cy Young Award.

Wheeler continued to perform at a high level in the subsequent seasons, contributing significantly to the Phillies’ success.

His defensive skills were recognized when he won the Gold Glove Award for pitchers in 2023, highlighting not only his pitching prowess but also his ability to field his position effectively.

Awards and accolades

Wheeler has received several notable accolades throughout his MLB career.

In 2023, he won his first Gold Glove Award as the National League’s best fielding pitcher, marking a significant achievement as it was the first Gold Glove for a Phillies pitcher since 1981.

In 2021, Wheeler was named to the All-MLB Second Team and finished as the runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award, highlighting his exceptional performance that season.

Additionally, he was recognized as the NL Pitcher of the Month in May 2022, further underscoring his impact on the mound during his tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies.