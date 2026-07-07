Zimbabwean football star survives gun attack in South Africa

Zimbabwean footballer Divine Lunga has survived a gun attack in Johannesburg, South African police have said. The football star, 31, was driving in the inner city suburb of Hillbrow on Sunday when his car was shot at by an unknown gunman, according to local reports.

Lunga, who plays for both Zimbabwe’s national football team and top South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, escaped unharmed.

Crime is a major problem in South Africa and the country has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said they were investigating a case of attempted murder but that no arrests had been made.

She did not provide further details, but South African publication The Citizen said that Lunga was on his way to church with his younger brother when they came under attack.

The duo were driving through Hillbrow when the suspect opened fire on their car, apparently mistaking him for an undercover police officer.

Lunga has played 21 times for Zimbabwe’s national team and was part of the team’s squad for the Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

The defender joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021 and has helped them win four domestic league titles, as well as their second African Champions League in May.

Neither team has commented on the shooting but the Warriors, as Zimbabwe’s national team is known, has posted a picture of Lunga in a prayer position with a short caption, reading “In God we trust”

alongside his name.

By BBC News