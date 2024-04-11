Zoe Saldana Siblings: The Powerhouse Saldana Siblings

Zoe Saldana, born on June 19, 1978, in Passaic, New Jersey, is an American actress known for her roles in science fiction and superhero movies.

Raised in Queens, New York, she moved to the Dominican Republic after her father’s death, where she studied dance before returning to New York to pursue acting.

Zoe gained prominence for her roles in Star Trek as Uhura and as Neytiri in Avatar, both major hits.

She also portrayed Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in films like Guardians of the Galaxy.

Zoe’s career includes diverse roles in films like Colombiana and Out of the Furnace.

Beyond acting, she is a fashion icon and co-founded Cinestar Pictures LLC.

Zoe’s work has grossed over $15 billion globally, making her one of the highest-grossing film actresses.

Siblings

Zoe has three siblings, two sisters, Cisely and Mariel, and a half-brother, Nipo.

Zoe spent much of her childhood in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York and later moved to the Dominican Republic after her father’s death.

There, she discovered her passion for dance and enrolled at the ECOS Espacio de Danza Academy.

Zoe’s sisters, Cisely and Mariel, are also involved in the film industry, having co-founded Cinestar Pictures with her.

Parents

Zoe was born to Aridio Saldaña and Asalia Nazario. Her father was Dominican, and her mother is Puerto Rican.

The actress’ parents raised her alongside her siblings in a bilingual environment in Jackson Heights, New York.

Career

Zoe’s career has been marked by versatility and success in the film industry.

Starting as a trained ballet dancer, she transitioned to acting with her debut in the film, Center Stage.

Zoe gained widespread recognition for her roles in blockbuster films like Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Star Trek, Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Her ability to effortlessly portray characters across various genres, from romantic comedy to action and drama, showcases her talent and adaptability.

Zoe’s career trajectory includes both major motion picture productions and smaller-scale projects, demonstrating her range and dedication to challenging roles.

Her work in films like Colombiana, Infinitely Polar Bear and Live By Night further solidified her reputation as a versatile actress.

Additionally, Zoe has ventured into producing, with credits in various TV series and films, showcasing her multifaceted contributions to the entertainment industry.