Zoran Dragić Siblings: Get to Know Goran Dragić

Zoran Dragić, born on June 22, 1989, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, is a professional basketball player known for his versatility as a shooting guard and small forward.

Standing at 6 feet 5 inches tall, he built a solid career primarily in European leagues while making brief appearances in the NBA.

As a representative of the Slovenian national team, Dragić reflected the competitive spirit of his country’s basketball culture, often drawing comparisons to his more renowned older brother.

His rise from local youth programs to international competitions showcased a blend of talent, family influence, and determination.

Zoran has an older brother, Goran Dragić, a retired NBA All-Star known as “The Dragon” for his explosive style of play.

Born in 1986, Goran served as both an inspiration and a rival, with the brothers growing up immersed in the game through intense backyard battles in their Ljubljana home.

Both brothers are left-handed, a trait inherited from their mother and grandfather, adding a unique detail to their athletic identity.

Their careers intersected memorably during the 2014-15 NBA season, first as teammates on the Phoenix Suns and later on the Miami Heat following a mid-season trade, creating standout moments of brotherly synergy under NBA pressure.

Career

Dragić’s basketball journey began in the youth systems of Ljubljana, where he followed Goran’s path by joining KD Ilirija before moving to KK Krka in 2010, marking his professional debut in Slovenia’s Liga Nova KBM.

His early potential earned him a move to Unicaja Málaga in Spain’s Liga ACB in 2012, where he signed a two-year deal and later extended his contract, sharpening his skills in one of Europe’s strongest leagues.

A breakout performance at the 2014 FIBA World Cup captured NBA attention, resulting in a two-year, three-million-dollar contract with the Phoenix Suns and the opportunity to join Goran on the roster.

His NBA tenure was brief, featuring 16 games split between the Suns and the Heat, averaging 1.8 points per game and delivering a standout 22-point outing in Miami’s season finale against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After returning to Europe, he signed with Khimki Moscow in 2015, followed by a move to Olimpia Milano in 2016.

An injury halted his progress in 2018, but he returned with Alma Trieste in 2019 and later ratiopharm Ulm in Germany, where he averaged between nine and eleven points per game.

In subsequent seasons, Dragić played for Anadolu Efes in Turkey, Baskonia and Bilbao Basket in Spain, Žalgiris in Lithuania, and Cedevita Olimpija in Slovenia before joining KK Split in the ABA League and Croatian Premier League as of 2025.

Internationally, he debuted for Slovenia’s senior team at EuroBasket 2011 with Goran, contributed to improved finishes in 2013, and competed at the 2014 World Cup, reinforcing his reputation as a reliable perimeter scorer and team-first player.

Accolades

Dragić captured Slovenian League championships with KK Krka in 2011 and 2012, cementing his early status as a rising talent in his home country.

In Spain’s Liga ACB, he earned All-ACB Second Team recognition in the 2013-14 season with Unicaja Málaga, where he averaged double-digit scoring and gained widespread praise.

His international résumé includes silver medals with Slovenia at EuroBasket 2013 and the 2014 FIBA World Cup, key tournaments in which his performances alongside Goran elevated the national team’s global profile.

Career highlights include a 29-point performance in a 2019 EuroCup game with ratiopharm Ulm and a 14-rebound showing in a 2012 Slovenian League matchup.