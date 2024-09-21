11 Years After Westgate Mall Attack, Al Shabaab Remain a Threat, Officials Say

Multi agency teams involved in counter terrorism operations say al Shabaab still remains a threat after the Westgate Mall attack in Nairobi 11 years ago.

This has necessitated them to enhanced operations to tame any plans to launch similar attack.

The agencies have however assured of stability on the anniversary.

They cited operations mounted and cooperation from the public in addressing the threats. The attack changed many things including how security agencies work. They nowadays work under multi agency model where they share intelligence and stage operations together.

On September 21, 2013, four masked men attacked the shopping mall in a siege that left at least 70 people dead.

More than 200 other people were injured in the siege that changed the security landscape of the country.

The day also coincides with the International Day of Peace, also officially known as World Peace Day, which is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually.

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly.

Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Declaration and Program of Action on a Culture of Peace.

In that declaration, the United Nations’ most inclusive body recognized that peace “not only is the absence of conflict, but also requires a positive, dynamic participatory process where dialogue is encouraged and conflicts are solved in a spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation.”

And following new threats of possible attack to mark the day, police have assured the public of their safety and security.

Measures taken included operations that led to the arrest of dozens of people who were interrogated and released as a measure to disrupt any plans for attacks.

Officials say more measures have been put in place to address terror threats.

They include the deployment of more equipment and personnel.

National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango said police deployed across the country remain alert to protect the country.

“The National Police Service is committed to the multi-agency security strategy and is working closely with other security agencies at national, regional and international levels as well as members of public, through intelligence-led policing,” she said.

She asked the public to collaborate with police by reporting any suspicious activity or persons to the nearest police station or our toll-free numbers 112, 991 and 999 or Fichua kwa DCI hotline 0800722203.

This came after the United States and the United Kingdom cautioned their citizens in Kenya to remain vigilant amid terror threats.

The American embassy in Nairobi in a security alert issued on September 13 advised their citizens to be on the lookout for potential kidnappings and attacks on areas frequented by tourists.

Citing the past attacks such as the Westgate attack and the Israel attack by Hamas, the US government noted that terrorists may seek to mark the anniversary and thus the need to exercise caution.

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists,” said the US embassy.

“While attacks can occur at any time, concerns are heightened in proximity to anniversaries of prior terrorist attacks, such as September 11th, the September 21st Westgate Mall attack, and the October 7th Hamas attack against Israel.”

Places frequented by foreigners were also highlighted to be targets of terrorists.

It was also explained that the security alert was informed by the terror attack anniversaries that are being observed across the globe.

Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli led top police commanders to northern Kenya for a security-related visit.

Masengeli has also been holding meetings with other agencies to review the state of security in general.

He said the country is stable.

Masengeli on September 9 flew to Mandera Garissa and Wajir Counties which are some of the most affected places by terrorism.

He was accompanied by Director of Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, and General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Ranson Lolmodooni.

The purpose of this mission was among others to evaluate the current security situation in these northern regions, which has continually faced security challenges and in particular terrorism.

Masengeli said the assessment provided a comprehensive overview of the regional security landscape and implement effective solutions.

“The outcome of this assessment will pave the way in maintaining peace and order in all corners of the nation,” he said.

The region has borne the brunt of many terror attacks because of its proximity to Somalia.

Police have been staging operations in the region to downgrade the activities of the terrorists.

The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals. Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

The area is near the Somalia border and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region, especially in Mandera and Garissa counties after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.

The terrorists have been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies.