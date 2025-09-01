12 arrested in ongoing livestock theft investigations in Central and Eastern Regions

Detectives have arrested 12 individuals in connection with a series of livestock theft incidents that have significantly affected the Central and Eastern regions.

These thefts have resulted in substantial financial losses for farmers and have disrupted their primary source of livelihood.

Following thorough interrogation, three of the suspects John Macharia Karani, Martin Mwangi Gatimu, and Charles Kariuki Njeru confessed to having stolen a cow in Kerugoya the previous day, which they later slaughtered.

They subsequently transported the carcass to Embu, where it was sold.

The sleuths further recovered a Toyota Probox, which was found to have been used by the suspects to transport the meat.

While in Embu, investigators arrested Agustino Kiribi Mutea, the proprietor of Capital Butchery, who was found to have purchased 119 kilograms of meat from the aforementioned suspects.

In a bid to establish the full extent of the suspects’ activities, detectives traced the owner of the stolen cow. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the suspects were positively identified in the act of committing the crime.

Further interrogations led to the discovery of an open field believed to have been used for the slaughter.

At the scene, investigators recovered animal intestines and a blood-stained rope, both of which are now part of the ongoing forensic analysis.

All scenes were processed by officers from the Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) unit.

Cases of stealing of livestock have been on the rise in the area amid calls for action to address the menace.

Most livestock are stolen at night and slaughtered before being sold to unsuspecting butchery dealers.

Police said they are extending the operation to other places including Nairobi which is the biggest consumer of such livestock. The incidents have led to huge losses by farmers in the areas.