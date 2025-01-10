14 suspects arrested over fake gold deal involving US$1.3 million

After weeks of surveillance and relentless hunt for the operational base of a city gold scamming ring, detectives Friday discovered the quarters and rounded up 14 suspects linked to over USD1.35 million gold scam.

Acting on forensic-led intelligence, the resilient detectives identified and raided the house where the transaction and smelting of a purported load of 2,820 kilos of gold was executed on diverse dates between March and May, 2024, a long con that left an American businessman poorer than he jetted the country.

At the House No. 53 located along Chalbi Drive within Lavington area of Nairobi, Ronald Osonga Khejiria, Emmanuel Wafula Thatcher, Willy Kiplimo Metto, Sharon Achieng Ouma, Tracey Achieng, Luck Bahaya Butelezi, Willis Odhiambo Koyi, Erina Notoila Gitau, Edgar Wafula Odinga, Patrick Kariuki Mahugu, Denis Osoo, Boniface Nemesis Waswa, John Michugu Gathaira and Eliud Wachira Githaiga, all found occupying various offices and posts therein were arrested.

Also seized from the premises were assorted documents, files, stamps and seals used to scam the complainant and other victims that ever fall for the scammers’ con tricks, police said.

Earlier, two other suspects (Eric Kalala Mukendi and Antonucci Sergio Patrick) had been arraigned on the same case, with the first mention coming up on January 23, 2025 at Milimani Law Courts.

The exhibits were documented as suspects undergo processing ahead of their arraignment, Monday.

This is the latest such arrest in a series of operations in Nairobi targeting those in the illegal business.

Gold business has been booming under world with cartels involved using Nairobi as the major transit point.

Fraudsters also lure unsuspecting buyers to Nairobi for “business” and later con them of millions of shillings.

Police say they have dozens of cases of complaints from foreigners who say they had been conned by Kenyans pretending to be selling gold.

In efforts to address such incidents, the DCI had asked embassies in the country to join the fight against the vice by urging them to advise their nationals engaged in trade to follow procedures.

“We urge the Embassies (High Commissions) to advise their nationals coming in for business to be apprised of con business of gold going on in the country and first contact the Department of Mines and Geology for the procedure that pertains to buying and selling of gold and other precious metals,” the DCI said.

It has extended similar caution to Kenyans trading in the commodity to conduct proper due diligence and ascertain that the people they are dealing with are not fraudsters.

“The gold scam has now reached alarming levels as unsuspecting foreign nationals are being swindled large amounts of money by fraudsters.”