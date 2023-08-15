Kenya To Host Inaugural Africa Climate Summit With 17 Heads Of State And Global Dignitaries

Kenya, in collaboration with the African Union, is set to welcome 17 Heads of State to the country for the inaugural Africa Climate Summit scheduled to take place from September 4 to 8 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that this momentous event will witness the attendance of high-profile dignitaries, including United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The summit will be a gathering of key stakeholders addressing climate change, with Foreign Affairs and Environment Ministers from various African nations also marking their presence. The wide-ranging participation underscores the significance of tackling climate change as a collective global endeavor.

“The diversity and breadth of participants is a clear testament that climate change is a universal challenge, which requires a collective and an all-inclusive approach to effectively address,” emphasized the Cabinet Secretary in the statement.

The primary focus of the summit will be the formulation of an ambitious African Leaders Nairobi Declaration on Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions.

This declaration, to be championed by the Heads of State, aims to spearhead a renewed commitment to environmental sustainability and proactive climate financing solutions.

“The declaration seeks to launch a renewed ambition for Africa and invite partnerships with the rest of the world,” elaborated Mutua.

Kenyan President William Ruto, alongside his fellow African leaders, will use the summit as an opportunity to align Africa’s climate action initiatives with the global movement for sustainable development.

This endeavor will be further emphasized by exchanges of perspectives and the identification of shared priorities in preparation for international discussions like the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and COP28.

Ruto has consistently advocated for robust measures against climate change within the African continent. His administration remains committed to achieving its target of planting 15 billion trees by 2032, a crucial strategy aimed at restoring forests and mitigating climate change’s pervasive impact.

Ruto’s sustained efforts in promoting climate change mitigation and adaptation have led to recognition from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The President has been invited to present the outcomes of the Africa Climate Summit at the Climate Ambition Summit, scheduled for September 20, 2023, in New York during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

The Africa Climate Summit signifies a collective commitment to addressing climate challenges, mobilizing resources, and fostering partnerships for a greener, more sustainable future.

