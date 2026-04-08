18-year-old herder fatally shot in attack in Kitui 

Detectives are investigating an incident where a man aged 18 was shot and killed by gunmen in an attack in Ngomeni, Kitui County.

The body of the victim identified as Osman Hassan Hassan Ali was found in a thicket after his shooting on April 6 evening, police said.

According to the police, the victim was attacked by men who donned jungle uniforms and were riding on three motorcycles at Makenja farm in Kyuso Sub-County.

The motive of the attack was not immediately established.

The police moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

The area has been experiencing a surge in cattle rustling related attacks which have left about seven people dead in the past month alone.

Police said they had sent personnel to the area to pursue the cases reported for justice and peace.

The neighbouring communities also fight for pasture in the area which has left many dead or injured.

And police in Kajiado are investigating the discovery of the body of a man in his house in township area.

The body of Joseph Kelian was found on his bed long after he had died and moved to the mortuary pending other procedures.

Meanwhile, police in Muranga are investigating an incident where a police officer lost a rifle magazine loaded with 27 bullets.

The magazine fell off from a Scorpion rifle that a police officer had on April 6.

The officer said he had taken a ride on a motorcycle from Muranga Town to the local police station when it fell off from the rifle. A search was conducted in the area in vain.

Police said they were still looking for the lost magazine on Wednesday.

There are fears the bullets may be used elsewhere to commit crime.