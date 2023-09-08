30 Houses Burnt in Interclan Fighting Over Slaughter Site in Mandera

At least 30 houses have been burnt in inter-clan fighting over a slaughter site in Rhamu, Mandera County.

The fighting is between the Degodia and Murule clans, police said. The two groups have been fighting for the past week over a site they use for slaughtering their animals, officials said.

This led to each of them raiding the other homesteads and set their houses on fire.

On Wednesday a multi-agency team visited the scene as part of efforts to calm down the fighting. They were informed attackers from each side were armed with rifles and could shoot at some point.

Police said no lives had been lost but warned the situation is getting out of control.

Read: Casual Laborer Fatally Shot by Gunmen in Mandera Attack

This has forced many residents from both sides to migrate from their homesteads.

When the security teams visited the scene they said they did not find anyone there. They found houses burnt down.

Three spent cartridges were recovered at the scene as more personnel were deployed there to tame any further attacks.

Such cases of inter-clan attacks are common in the area. They usually fight over grazing fields, food, watering places and slaughter sites.

Officials say they are making efforts to tame such future incidents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...