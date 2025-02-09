30,000 more to be recruited to clean Nairobi Rivers, Murkomen says

The Government plans to increase the number of people hired to clean Nairobi rivers by 30,000 starting next month.

This means that a total of 50,000 people – mainly the youth and women – will be cleaning a 47 kilometer stretch of rivers passing through the city, including Nairobi, Mathare and Ngong’ Rivers.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, while inspecting the cleaning exercised dubbed Climate WorX initiative at Mukuru Kwa Reuben Friday, said the increase follows overwhelming requests by leaders and residents of other informal settlements.

Murkomen said he and Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo were satisfied with the work already done by the 20,000 in the programme, noting that nearly half of the Nairobi River stretch was now fully restored.

“We shall increase the number of people working on all our Nairobi rivers to 50,000. PS Omollo and I have come to assess the work that has been done here at Mukuru Kwa Reuben and other areas,” said Murkomen.

He said he was thrilled that the Ngong River stretch cutting the heart of Mukuru Kwa Reuben which was replete with dirt and filth before

President William Ruto launched the initiative last September was now clean.

He said the President started the initiative in fulfillment of his 2022 campaign pledge to clean Nairobi River and other critical ecosystems, especially in urban river corridors, so residents in informal settlements could live in dignity.

Murkomen said the 30,000 people who voluntarily relocated to give way for the massive cleaning exercise of the riparian ecosystem would be prioritized in the social housing programme being implemented in the area.

“The social housing programme is also part of President Ruto’s agenda of ensuring all residents of Mukuru Kwa Reuben and other informal settlements live in dignity,” he added.

He said the government will consider increasing the daily wages from Sh500per person after the 50,000-target will have been achieved.

Leaders who spoke at the function had requested the CS to increase the number of people engaged in the initiative and consider increasing the daily wage to Sh1,000 per person.

Dr Omollo said the Climate Worx initiative was a success and would bereplicated in other major towns soon.

The initiative, the PS said, will also be implemented in all the other 46 counties to restore various ecosystems while creating employment for youth and women.

He attributed the improved security situation in Mukuru Kwa Reuben, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Mukuru Viwandani and other informal settlements in the city to the implementation of the Climate Worx initiative.

Dr Omollo thanked leaders and locals for collaborating with security agencies in the area.

Present included Nairobi Regional Commissioner, Katee Mwanza, Makadara MP George Aladwa and a host of local leaders.The Climate Worx Initiative was designed as a multi-sectoral initiative, incorporating efforts from the State Dept for Housing and Urban Development, National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), National Youth Service (NYS) and the local communities.