33 Ethiopians Arrested While on Transit Through Kenya in Kayole, Kwale

At least 33 Ethiopians were separately arrested for being in the country illegally.

They told police they were on transit to South Africa and the Middle East when they were intercepted in Kayole, Nairobi and Kwale County.

Police said they also arrested two suspected traffickers in the incidents.

The first incident happened on Monday when police were tipped there were foreigners squeezed at an apartment in Saika area.

The police team visited the apartment and found 24 men of Ethiopian origin crowded in a room on the ground floor.

They were all bundled onto a lorry and taken to Kayole police cells pending processing for their repatriation.

A caretaker of the house was arrested as police hunt for the smuggler who is at large, police said.

In Makinon area, Kwale County police raided a lodging and arrested nine Ethiopians who had been booked there.

A Kenyan said to be their trafficker was also arrested at the lodging.

They were detained at the local police station pending processing and possible arraignment.

Police said these are the latest cases involving the Ethiopians. More than 100 are being held at various stations pending their repatriation.

Tens of Ethiopians are smuggled in a worrying trend, officials say.

According to police, most of the aliens from Ethiopia use the Moyale route and try their luck as they head to South Africa and Middle East oblivious of the dangers ahead.

Tens of the aliens are usually arrested in various places in the country as they wait to be moved to their next destinations.

Officials from the Transnational Organized Crime are conducting joint operations to deal with the issue of human smuggling.

Most of those arrested come to Kenya to seek jobs or are on transit.

What is puzzling is how the immigrants manage to evade many police roadblocks mounted from the Moyale border where they use to Nairobi because they travel in groups.

There are more than 20 roadblocks on the stretch, which raises the seriousness of the security agents taming the practice.

As part of efforts to deal with the menace, an Ethiopian national was sentenced to 31 years in prison for trafficking 12 fellow Ethiopians immigrants in Nairobi.

Yibekal Gatachew alias Adinan Mohamed Galano was sentenced by a Kahawa West Law Court on September 7, 2023 following his arrest on November 3, 2021 in Ngumo estate, Nairobi.

Most of those nabbed are usually repatriated to their country, police and immigration officials say.