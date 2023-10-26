39 Senior State Officials Affected in Latest Changes

The government has announced changes in the posting of at least 39 officials working under various ministries and State Departments.

In a letter from the state’s Central Human Resource Management, the changes affect officials holding positions of Secretary of Administration, Director of Administration, Senior Deputy Secretary, and Undersecretaries.

Also affected are directors and deputy directors of various state departments.

“The concerned ministries/Departments are required to release the affected officers immediately but not later than October 27, 2023,” the letter reads.

Chimwaga M. Mongo has been moved from the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration to the State Department for Roads, as Secretary of Administration.

Hiram M. Kahiro will stay put at the State Department for Housing and Urban Development as Secretary of Administration.

Mathias M. Rioba will henceforth serve as Secretary of Administration in the State Department for Cooperatives, Moses M. Ivuto (Gender and Affirmative Action), Paul Mwangi (ASALs and Regional Development), and Abdrashid Jabane (Tourism) as Secretaries of Administration.

Further, Justine Wekhichu moves to the State Department for ICT and Digital Economy as Director Administration, George Waiguru (Foreign Affairs), and Vincent Ongere (Environment and Climate change).

Douglas Mutai remains the Senior Deputy Secretary at State Department for Water and Sanitation, Florence Mulati (Transport), Grace Mogoi (Correctional Services), and Abdihakim Jubat (Internal Security and National Administration).

Alex Onene will be in-charge of Diaspora Affairs as the Undersecretary, George Okong’o (Shipping and Maritine Affairs), Patrick Gikonyo (Trade), Joseph Kibusia (Basic Education), Sammy Muthai (Correctional Services), Charles Mukindia (Tourism), and Eliud Samuel (ICT and Digital Economy).

Benson Kinyua will serve at the Kenya Wildlife Service as the deputy Accountant General, while Cyrus Mageria will be the State Department for Wildlife Deputy Director Multilateral Environmental Agreement.

Henry Nyabuto is the new Deputy Director Records Management at the State Department for Lands and Physical planning, Henry Ngungu (National Treasury), Henry Ong’awa (Transport), Obed Nyanchiri (Immigration and Citizen services), Janet Mose (Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs), Mary Kamau (Cabinet Office), Beatrice Miruka (Tourism), Sandy Morara (Basic Education) and Maria Omwantho (Office of the Deputy President).

In more changes, Felistus Chege has been moved to the State Department for Tourism where she will serve at KICC under Government Reception Services, while Charles Ahenda will be the new Director Human Resource Management and Development at the State Department for Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises Development.

Christine Mathu remains as director Human Resource Management and Development at the Immigration and Citizen Services.

Joe Kaburu, Benard Kirui, Dennis Mirwoba and Anne Mwaniki will serve as deputy Directors Human Resource Management and Development in State Departments for Economic Planning, Parliamentary Affairs, Roads and Livestock Development, respectively.

