4-year-old Girl Dies After Falling From Third Floor of House in Kayole

A four-year-old girl died after she fell off the third floor of a house in Kayole, Nairobi.

Police said the minor was playing with her friends on the rooftop of the structure on Saturday afternoon when she fell off.

She was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy as the family mourned the death.

Her mother Jayline Achieng said she was called and informed of the fall after it had happened. She was inconsolable. Police said they are investigating the tragedy.

Such incidents have been on the rise in residential areas amid calls to ensure the safety of all and especially children.

Elsewhere, an employee of Sunbeam Company, which is contracted by Kenya Power to do maintenance work was electrocuted in an incident.

The victim identified as Franco Oigo Omwoyo was accidentally electrocuted while doing maintenance work with colleagues of power poles at the roundabout of Bunyala and Dunga within Landimawe, Nairobi.

He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In Riruta a tenant was electrocuted while bathing. The body of Rwandan national Mames Vizingiro was found lying in a bathroom in a prone position.

The management of the house alleged that the victim was electrocuted when neighbouring perimeter fence suspected to be wired came into contact wall of the bathroom which was made of iron sheets.

The body which had an injury on the right shoulder and a cut on the face was moved to city morgue pending autopsy, police said.

