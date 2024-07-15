5 Best Probiotics for a Healthy Gut   

When we hear the words “microbe” and “bacteria”, we automatically associate them with illness and disease. However, the fact is that we would not be able to have healthy lives without these microorganisms. While some bacteria do cause infections, many others are beneficial and play a vital role in human survival which is why they are called probiotics. Microbes live on our skin and within our bodies – it is estimated that our gut microbiome is made up of 10-100 trillion microorganisms. There are several complex carbohydrates, proteins, and fibers in food that the human digestive system cannot process alone; however, the microbiome breaks down these foods so that they can be digested. Probiotic foods have been a part of human life for thousands of years but it is only in the last hundred years or so that researchers found that probiotics play a much larger role in our health that goes way beyond digestion. Probiotics play a critical role in the development and function of the immune system and a healthy microbiome is linked to a reduced risk of chronic diseases including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, certain cancers, and even mental health conditions like depression and anxiety.

How to Choose the Right Probiotic Supplement

The most important thing that you should know about probiotic supplements is that they are classified as dietary supplements which means that they do not need to go through rigorous clinical trials nor do they have to be approved by the FDA before they are marketed. This is why it is important to pick a probiotic supplement that has been vetted by medical experts and registered dieticians. You also need to choose one that is best suited for your needs – for example, if you have digestive issues, you should pick a supplement that contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG as it is proven to aid digestive health. On the other hand, if you are looking to lose weight you can compare the top probiotics to aid weight loss to choose a supplement that will help your weight loss efforts. Probiotics feed on prebiotics so you can increase the effectiveness of your probiotic supplements by including prebiotic-rich foods such as whole grains, cabbage, and bananas in your daily diet.

5 Best Probiotics for a Healthy Gut

Lactobacillus acidophilus

acidophilus aids in the absorption of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, iron, and magnesium. It also helps to break down lactose, which can be beneficial for those who are lactose intolerant. Lactose intolerance is not the same as a dairy allergy, it is only the inability to digest the lactose in milk. If you have mild lactose intolerance, consuming L. acidophilus will help to prevent symptoms such as bloating and diarrhea. This probiotic also enhances immune system function, reduces inflammation and promotes a healthy balance of gut microbiota. There is also some evidence that this probiotic can have a positive effect on mental health.

Clostridium butyricum

Clostridium butyricum aids in maintaining gut health, promoting a healthy intestinal lining, and enhancing gut barrier function. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and reduces inflammation in the gut, which can alleviate symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Studies show that this probiotic can also help to increase the levels of beneficial bacteria while preventing the growth of unhealthy bacteria which helps to maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

Bifidobacterium bifidum

Bifidobacterium bifidum helps break down complex carbohydrates, fats, and proteins and also produces several B vitamins. This probiotic plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy gut environment as it produces lactic acid and acetic acid which prevents the overgrowth of harmful bacteria. This probiotic is often recommended after you’ve been on an antibiotic course as it can help to restore the natural balance of gut bacteria.

Saccharomyces Boulardii

Saccharomyces Boulardii is a yeast that belongs to the same family as baker’s yeast and brewer’s yeast. This probiotic is effective in preventing and treating several digestive issues including traveler’s diarrhea, antibiotic-associated diarrhea, and acute infectious diarrhea. Research also shows that it helps to reduce the recurrence of Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea, a severe form of diarrhea that can occur after antibiotic use. Saccharomyces Boulardii strengthens the intestinal barrier which prevents pathogens from adhering to or penetrating the intestinal walls.

Streptococcus thermophilus

When you hear the word Streptococcus, you automatically think of strep throat. However, strep throat is caused by another bacterium called Streptococcus pyogenes. Streptococcus thermophilus is a probiotic that is often used to make cheese and yogurt. Although it has not yet been studied as extensively as other probiotics, preliminary research indicates that it can help to prevent several types of infections from pathogenic microbes.