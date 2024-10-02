5 Characteristics to Look for In A VPN Alternative

The reality is remote access VPNs are no longer an effective approach to secure today’s organizations. As the data is everything for businesses and professionals, you need to ensure that it is fully protected and secure even without a VPN connection.

Yes, it can be possible to ditch VPN vulnerabilities with the help of VPN alternatives. If your business is feeling dragged down by VPNs, it’s time to seek out better options. Here are a few characteristics that you must consider when choosing an alternative.

Speed and Strong Security

Effective internet speed and performance are some of the biggest pain points with VPN; your business has to suffer. To create a string tunnel for data security, the VPN gateway introduces latency due to the distance traffic. This impacts productivity and performance as the devices are further away from the VPN gateway.

However, the best VPN alternatives provide stronger security with minimal impact on throughput. This will result in an unnoticeable change in the performance by rendering traffic invisible. The users can get access to blocked sites without any trouble as the VPN alternative circumvents internet censorship.

Always Accessible

Using a VPN can be exhausting for many users because of poor internet performance and speed. This is one of the major issues for many users. There are many times when a VPN shows connectivity, but it is unable to work.

This can cause obvious security ramifications. To prevent this, there is an option of always on VPN alternatives. This will help in eliminating the burden of continuously logging into VPNs while providing more security.

On the other hand, you might have to invest in software installation to secure your activities but it can be cheaper and faster than VPN. This way, you can eliminate any vulnerabilities caused with VPN and make the most out of your time.

Location-Dependency

Using a traditional VPN, you can easily get access to the secure resource provided with credentials. This can increase the risk of using VPN from known cybercrime regions without any restrictions.

However, VPN alternatives give you the ability to easily limit remote access to known locations by changing the IP address. Even if most of the users are remote in your organization, this will offer a better secure experience without exposing connections to attackers or any local threats.

Zero Trust Network Access

There are many users that need an identity to log into a VPN. This can risk you to share some of your personal information to the providers.

But choosing the best VPN alternative, you can get the control on who can get access to the network resources without developing multiple tunnels. This means, you can even enforce multi-factor authentication without interrupting the process and productivity.

Fully Integrated Service

There are a number of VPNs that create friction when ingesting the data into observability solutions. However, by choosing a reliable VPN alternative, you can get an integrated protection for your online activities.

This makes them a good solution to common VPNs troubles and friction while allowing you to secure your data and activities internally.