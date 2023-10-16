50 Cent Expresses Bewilderment Over Jada Pinkett Smith’s Past Revelations

Renowned rapper and actor 50 Cent, known for his outspoken nature, has been taken aback by the recent revelations made by Jada Pinkett Smith regarding her past.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, took to Instagram on Saturday, October 15, to repost an image of the Hollywood actress with a caption that read, “Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she sold a lot of crack as a teenager.”

Clearly perturbed by this new insight into Jada’s life, 50 Cent expressed his frustration in the caption of his post, even humorously calling for Will Smith’s release from his partnership with her.

“Alright, enough is enough. FREE WILL SMITH! 😳 WTF is going on,” he wrote.

This is not the first time the outspoken hip-hop figure has openly addressed Jada Pinkett Smith.

Also Read: Will Smith Offers Surprising Response To Jada Pinkett Smith’s Interviews

Back in 2021, 50 Cent called out the Jason’s Lyric star after Pinkett revealed intimate details about her sex life with Will Smith during an episode of Red Table Talk.

He questioned why she continued to share such information, believing it weakened their relationship. “Why does she keep doing things like this? It makes the relationship appear weak. First, an entanglement, and now this? Come on! WTF,”he said.

50 Cent is not the only one voicing concerns about Jada Pinkett Smith. Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith also took a break from his usual sports analysis to criticize her for what he considered “emasculating” behavior towards Will Smith during a segment of his self-titled podcast.

He questioned Jada’s decision to be involved with a young man who was a friend of her son and to publicly discuss their separation.

Stephen A. Smith argued that such public emasculation needed to stop, as it was damaging Will Smith’s image and dignity. He emphasized, “Every time I see Jada Pinkett Smith talk about Will Smith, I cringe. We are kings. We should not accept such treatment.”

Jada Pinkett Smith has shocked the world with a series of revelations she’s made during the press tour for her upcoming memoir, “Worthy.” In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show, she expressed surprise that Will Smith referred to her as his “wife” when they hadn’t used that term for a long time. This revelation followed her disclosure that they had been separated for seven years.

In addition to this, Jada clarified that her eye roll during the now-infamous Oscars incident, where Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, was not in response to Rock’s joke but was intended to draw attention to the possible offense made against people with alopecia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...